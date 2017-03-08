Golden rules of interior design

We know everyone has different tastes and it's perfectly fine to embrace and experiment with them, but there are a handful of golden home design rules that can't ever be broken.

Interior designers know what we're talking about, but some of them are too polite to explain you're making some grave errors, which is why we're going to tell you.

You don't want a disorganised home that needs redecorating every year, do you? Well, come with us and find out how you can avoid that pitfall by discovering the most common mistakes you absolutely have to avoid!