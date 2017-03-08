Ideas for an organised kitchen

Ever wondered how you can make your kitchen more organised and functional? We have, which is why we keep an eye on talented kitchen planners, to see what innovative storage solutions and gadgets they're installing in their clients' homes.
We'd love to be able to pretend we came up with all of these great ideas ourselves, but we discovered them through observing modern kitchen trends and have to say all of these amazing ways to get more from a kitchen space are worth a try!
If you're constantly struggling to get your kitchen under control, you might find the answer below…
Every kitchen is a different size and shape, so how can you expect standard cabinets to fit like a glove?
The best way to ensure you get the maximum amount of cupboard and storage space is to hire a carpenter to create a bespoke kitchen installation. It might cost you more, but it'll last a lifetime!
Adding storage to your storage is always a fantastic way to double-up on your organisation.
A current trend is to have standard cabinet doors, which open up to reveal a myriad of pull-out drawers, adding a whole new level of larder storage and easy access to all those ingredients that seem to get lost in busy cupboards.
Even small and or simple kitchens can be improved with an elegant system.
We love the aesthetic of this beautiful space (especially the floating island), but there's another benefit; the coloured cabinets can denote where certain things are kept. That would prevent lost hours looking for herbs!
If you love experimenting in the kitchen and always find yourself looking through some recipe books for inspiration, you need to be able to keep them close to hand.
An integrated book shelf is a wonderful idea, preventing piles of books piling up, or that tome that you need mysteriously disappearing!
If you have a small kitchen and want to add some serious organisation, you need to think about sleek built-in storage.
And to maximise the perceived space, all-white designs are amazing! By building up to the ceiling and choosing doors without handles, you'll surprise yourself with how much storage you have.
If you always leave kitchen corners to languish, now's the time to stop.
We love this design, as the sink has been pushed into the corner to make more of the space, offering clear worktops for easy food preparation. That's clever thinking!
If you have a kitchen with an adjoining dining space, you can take advantage of the combined functionality and extend your storage out from the main body of the kitchen.
Whether you choose elongated wall shelves, matching wall cabinets, or extra stretches of worktop, making the spaces even more combined will really improve your organisation!
If you already have sneaky deep drawers behind cabinet doors in your kitchen, think about how you can store things in them safely.
These large spaces can allow belongings to rattle around, resulting in breakages and things getting lost. Prevent that by adding separate storage boxes. You could even write what's inside in chalk!
It's a strange thing that the 'norm' in terms of kitchen top cabinets, is to have them stop quite a way below the ceiling.
Just imagine how much extra space you'd have if you made them taller, not to mention that they'd look far sleeker! Or if you don't fancy more boxy cabinets, how about opening up some shelving potential?
Simple solutions are often best when trying to maximise organisation, so stop over complicating things and consider adding some glass panels to your cabinet doors.
You'll be able to see everything you need and you can show off your fancy crockery and glassware!
For some kitchen renovation inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Remodelling an old kitchen.