Renovating an old terrace

It's all very well having access to a lovely little patch of garden or a terrace, but if you're leaving it to fall into ruin, what's the point?
We've found what might be the most inspiring terrace transformation ever to show you today, as we know that once you see how amazing a drab little area became, you'll get a landscape architect on the phone to start dreaming up something fabulous for your own little slice of outdoor heaven.
Telescopes are optional, but if you have access to an uninterrupted view like this, we do recommend one!
Grey, moss-ridden and drab as anything, this terrace is more than a little disappointing.
It certainly doesn't make us want to spend a lot of time out here. A fairy light net can't save this space from feeling sad and wasted, but just wait until you see what it became!
We must be dreaming! Just look at how utterly incredible this terrace looks now.
Wooden decking has made the floor look so much less bland, but then there's a luxury sofa, simplified pergola, amazing lighting and elegant planters.
Add all of these elements together, throw in some fabulous pebbles as an edge finish, and that drab, little terrace is a distant memory!
Anyone could add some outdoor lighting to make a terrace sparkle, but look at the details here.
Strip lighting running the full length of the decking is one thing, but taking the time to individually illuminate the pergola posts is something else.
Adding extra lights to the planters makes for a special display and the crisp white wall really helps get the most from all the dazzling illumination.
How amazing do these simple white pebbles look, along with some bright lighting?
It's such a simple technique for finishing a terrace, yet never fails to make a really beautiful impact. We always love what a textural element they bring, as you can get the look of a garden without having much space to play with.
If you were thinking this terrace looks great, but what a shame you'd only be able to use it during clear weather, think again, as that was considered.
An electronic canopy can be extended when you need it, and hidden when you don't. And not only that; it has integrated lighting as well!
