Renovating an old terrace

It's all very well having access to a lovely little patch of garden or a terrace, but if you're leaving it to fall into ruin, what's the point?

We've found what might be the most inspiring terrace transformation ever to show you today, as we know that once you see how amazing a drab little area became, you'll get a landscape architect on the phone to start dreaming up something fabulous for your own little slice of outdoor heaven.

Telescopes are optional, but if you have access to an uninterrupted view like this, we do recommend one!