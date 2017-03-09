Simple and affordable patio ideas

Patios can be really hit or miss. Get them right and the're valuable extra social spaces that your home can enjoy. However, leave them too basic and you'll find they look a little… naff and pointless!

Ask any gardener and they'll tell you making more of a patio isn't as touch as it might seem, as simple approaches can be best and will still have a big impact on how usable and stylish the space is.

Never forget that your patio is an extension of your garden design so, if you've nurtured your leafy friends, it's about time you turned your attention to the rest of the space as well.