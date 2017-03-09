Your browser is out-of-date.

Simple and affordable patio ideas

press profile homify press profile homify
Moderner Garten, Katrin Lesser Katrin Lesser Modern garden
Patios can be really hit or miss. Get them right and the're valuable extra social spaces that your home can enjoy. However, leave them too basic and you'll find they look a little… naff and pointless! 

Ask any gardener and they'll tell you making more of a patio isn't as touch as it might seem, as simple approaches can be best and will still have a big impact on how usable and stylish the space is. 

Never forget that your patio is an extension of your garden design so, if you've nurtured your leafy friends, it's about time you turned your attention to the rest of the space as well.

1. Add planters and pots to the walls

Jardins Naturais, Junia Lobo Paisagismo Junia Lobo Paisagismo Country style balcony, veranda & terrace
Junia Lobo Paisagismo

Junia Lobo Paisagismo
Junia Lobo Paisagismo
Junia Lobo Paisagismo

To make more of them and lessen how bulky they look and feel.

2. Stick to natural materials for your furniture composition

Casa di Silvana, Maurizio Giovannoni Studio Maurizio Giovannoni Studio Minimalist style garden
Maurizio Giovannoni Studio

Maurizio Giovannoni Studio
Maurizio Giovannoni Studio
Maurizio Giovannoni Studio

To create harmony with the surroundings.

3. Always try to include a lot of natural wood

JARDIM DE INVERNO COM FONTES E ÁREA DE ESTAR, Eduardo Luppi Paisagismo Ltda. Eduardo Luppi Paisagismo Ltda. Modern conservatory
Eduardo Luppi Paisagismo Ltda.

Eduardo Luppi Paisagismo Ltda.
Eduardo Luppi Paisagismo Ltda.
Eduardo Luppi Paisagismo Ltda.

As it looks timeless and elegant.

4. How about getting in touch with your Zen side?

Projeto Paisagismo, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern garden
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo

Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

Neat, bordered floral displays are the key, along with white gravel.

5. Create your space around nature that's already in place

homify Modern garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

You have to respect Mother Earth!

6. Shingle and wood will create a neat and organic display

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Country style garden
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

A water feature will go a long way too.

7. Negate the grass altogether

Casa Chelsea, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Modern garden
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

In favour of modern, neat tiles and easy to manage borders.

8. Nothing adds character like a reclaimed wood pergola

Condominio Residencial em Porto Alegre, Motta Arquitetura Motta Arquitetura Modern garden
Motta Arquitetura

Motta Arquitetura
Motta Arquitetura
Motta Arquitetura

What a great spot for eating outside.

9. If grass isn't for you but you love the beach

homify Scandinavian style garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

Use it as inspiration to create your perfect patio!

10. Quick and simple

homify Modern garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

A hammock or two will make even a narrow patio usable and fun.

11. Needing none of the valuable floor space

Projeto de Paisagismo , Greice Peralta Greice Peralta Tropical style garden
Greice Peralta

Greice Peralta
Greice Peralta
Greice Peralta

Agreen wall will instantly perk up your patio.

12. A few well-chosen tropical plants

Casa A.A. , Eneida Lima Paisagismo Eneida Lima Paisagismo Tropical style garden
Eneida Lima Paisagismo

Eneida Lima Paisagismo
Eneida Lima Paisagismo
Eneida Lima Paisagismo

Will instantly give your patio more of a holiday vibe. Shingle is the perfect finishing touch!

13. A dash of colour is never a bad thing for a patio

Casa Liberdade, Na Lupa Design Na Lupa Design Classic style garden
Na Lupa Design

Na Lupa Design
Na Lupa Design
Na Lupa Design

This grass looks so luscious, as do the plants.

14. A sprinkling of gravel, a pair of deck chairs

CasaZera: prototipo abitativo sostenibile in aree industriali dismesse, Torino, TRA - architettura condivisa TRA - architettura condivisa Industrial style garden
TRA—architettura condivisa

TRA - architettura condivisa
TRA—architettura condivisa
TRA - architettura condivisa

And you're ready to enjoy your patio. How simple is that? Painted walls are fab too!

15. An unfussy lawn

CASA PRIVATA AT06, STUDIO ARCHIFIRENZE STUDIO ARCHIFIRENZE Modern garden
STUDIO ARCHIFIRENZE

STUDIO ARCHIFIRENZE
STUDIO ARCHIFIRENZE
STUDIO ARCHIFIRENZE

A great way to let nature dictate your patio style. A wooden path makes for a gentle access option.

16. Simple and cheap to make

Moderner Garten, Katrin Lesser Katrin Lesser Modern garden
Katrin Lesser

Katrin Lesser
Katrin Lesser
Katrin Lesser

Concrete benches are a great way to up the usability of a patio.

17. Fabric awning

LOFT EN BARCELONA, SOLER-MORATO ARQUITECTES SLP SOLER-MORATO ARQUITECTES SLP Modern garden
SOLER-MORATO ARQUITECTES SLP

SOLER-MORATO ARQUITECTES SLP
SOLER-MORATO ARQUITECTES SLP
SOLER-MORATO ARQUITECTES SLP

Is a lovely way to add some all-weather protection and style.

18. If you can't decide between slabs and grass

RESIDENCE FOR MRS. & MR. VASUKI RAJAGOPALAN, Muraliarchitects Muraliarchitects Modern garden
Muraliarchitects

Muraliarchitects
Muraliarchitects
Muraliarchitects

Why not have both? This amazing mosaic design is gorgeous!

19. Wood, wood and more wood

Ahaan Villa - Ahmedabad, OPENIDEAS OPENIDEAS Interior landscaping
OPENIDEAS

OPENIDEAS
OPENIDEAS
OPENIDEAS

A fantastic feature wall has made this eating spot so much more exciting.

20. We can really get on board with this idea!

TERRAZZO Torino, marta carraro marta carraro Rustic style balcony, veranda & terrace
marta carraro

marta carraro
marta carraro
marta carraro

Plant wildflower seeds in planter boxes and leave them to bloom. Simple but effective!

For more patio inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Affordable patio renovation ideas.

Modern Buckinghamshire home extension
Which of these ideas could transform your patio?

