7 extraordinary bathroom sinks

When we think of a bathroom, naturally the bath is the first feature that springs to mind. However, there are many other elements that make a bathroom personal and suited to your lifestyle; just ask anybody who has gone through the motions of renovating or building a new bathroom. Weaving your way through the matrix of options of baths, showers, tiles, flooring, faucet choices, and bathroom sinks, can be more than tricky. Maybe you need a his and hers option to ease the morning bathroom rush? Maybe you have ample space and want something grand and outlandish? Or maybe you are limited for space and need something neat and compact? Whichever way you are inclined, we've got you covered. Take a look at these 7 extraordinary sinks for inspiration for your next bathroom upgrade.
The sleek colour choices and symmetry of this beautiful bathroom from David Carrier Bathrooms is hard to deny. The linear shape of the bath itself is echoed in the toilet, the windows, the tiles, the mirror, and of course, in the his and hers bathroom sinks. The timeless grey and brown colour scheme will never date, and gives off an air of an almost industrial style bathroom. If need be, the muted colours could easily be dressed up with a touch of greenery in succulents or indoor plants, if need be.
The first rule of choosing a suitable bathroom sink is not only must it work with the overall scheme of your bathroom, but it should certainly complement the bath itself. Much like in the bathroom above, this simple and elegant bathroom by Daman of Witham uses a bathroom sink that is something of a mini freestanding bathtub; an almost scaled-down version of its counterpart. The perfect pair of freestanding bathroom elements act as an interconnected bathroom feature, rather than as two separate bathroom elements.
For lovers of more traditional, classic style bathrooms, this bathroom sink from Coventry Bathrooms is a suitable addition. Simple, clean, minimal and enduring, an uncomplicated bathroom will never go out of fashion, and is a great way to retain resale value come time to move.
Art Deco was a design and art style that came to prominence in the boom of the 1920s, and has remained much loved ever since it began popping up around the world nearly 100 years ago. Art Deco aimed to go against the grain of tradition at the time, and symbolised wealth and sophistication. The style still features prominently across the globe, from Claridge's in London, the famous Chrysler building in New York City, to the pastel-coloured Art Deco buildings that line Australia's Bondi beach. Drawing inspiration from the roaring 20s, Sovereign Bathroom Centre have created a bathroom even Gatsby would be proud to call his own.
His and hers sinks are a relatively new concept compared to the history of bathrooms. They stand as a symbol of affluence, as well as combating the issue of fighting for the bathroom sink in a family's early morning rush. Not a traditional his and hers sink in the sense that this his and hers bathroom sink is one unit, as opposed to the two separate basins we have become accustomed to. Part of a bathroom remodel of a 200 year old cottage, Hudson Reed chose fittings that are contemporary, unique, and entirely functional.
At first glance, this bathroom which is part of an office conversion home in London, appears to be much more spacious than it actually is. A little crafty thinking from Mackay + Partners led to the use of a full-height mirror that also runs the full length of the room, giving an illusion of double the space. The mirrored wall gives the impression this pair of cantilevered sinks are floating in mid air, aided by the genius placement of downlights directly above, which cast a shadow below.
While space might be at a premium in your home, or you are looking for a sink that is stylish and practical for your small powder room, a corner unit such as this sink in a bathroom designed by Latham Interiors might be a suitable solution.
