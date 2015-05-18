Top Notch Victorian Home Renovation

It's not every day we come across a full home renovation project that's been carried out with so much attention to detail and emphasis on quality. This stunning family home in Muswell Hill has been transformed thanks to the skill and expertise of the professionals at Goldsmith Architects.

Classic interiors pay homage to the period of the build, though modern touches are interwoven for a fresh and original look. The layout also acknowledges the way the home is used by a family today, allowing for sociable and convenient open plan areas. Every detail in this home has been considered and, as a result, the finished design is one that flows seamlessly, with each room perfectly complementing the next.

See for yourself what this elegant house looks like now…