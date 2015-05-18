Top Notch Victorian Home Renovation

It's not every day we come across a full home renovation project that's been carried out with so much attention to detail and emphasis on quality. This stunning family home in Muswell Hill has been transformed thanks to the skill and expertise of the professionals at Goldsmith Architects.
Classic interiors pay homage to the period of the build, though modern touches are interwoven for a fresh and original look. The layout also acknowledges the way the home is used by a family today, allowing for sociable and convenient open plan areas. Every detail in this home has been considered and, as a result, the finished design is one that flows seamlessly, with each room perfectly complementing the next.
See for yourself what this elegant house looks like now…
Making a positive first impression, the façade of this three-storey home is neat, fresh and well-maintained. The large windows are simple and modern, and the frontage is striking without being ornate.
The red brick walls and chimney breast, which sits atop the flat roof, hints that this home was built during the Victorian period. What awaits inside, however, is very much up-to-date.
The kitchen is a tasteful mix of classic and modern, with elegant stone tiles underfoot and dark grey work tops, which are both practical and stylish. The cream cupboards are simple and subtle, which contributes to the streamline look of the kitchen, balancing out the dark shade of the feature wall.
To make the cooking experience even more enjoyable, there is a view out over the plush green garden thanks to the floor-to-ceiling patio doors and windows.
The grandiose dining area, with its high ceilings and stone tiled floor, is a stately as it is modern. Dark grey is an imposing shade which adds even more gravitas without making the area feel confined. Additionally, the flowing, open layout ensures that the room remains light and airy.
A Scandinavian vibe is introduced through the stripped-back timber dining table and white colour scheme. Another stylistic twist comes in the form of the ceiling light, with an ultra modern menagerie-inspired light shade.
The dining area opens out on to the patio, extending the living space and creating an easily accessible outdoor dining area for the summer months.
The sliding patio doors allow in more than enough natural light which, along with the large windows, natural materials and neutral colour scheme, blurs the boundary between inside and out.
Though sparsely furnished in this image, you can appreciate the elegance and grace of the interiors, from the rich brown tones of the Oak floor, to the cornicing, as well as the grand bay windows.
The room has been decorated with neutral shades and classic features, with a traditional fireplace taking centre stage. The room is divided into two halves thanks to the square archway, though the décor is consistent, creating a link between both areas.
This sleek modern bathroom is the first of two in this impressive home. The white bathroom suite is traditional and practical, and is perfectly suited to the size of the room.
A slim glass screen replaces a shower curtain and is almost invisible. This means the line of sight remains clear and the light, which filters into the room, can penetrate every corner. The miniature coloured tiles that cover the back wall are an invigorating choice, really bringing this bathroom to life.
The second bathroom incorporates more classic designs, with a freestanding tub and dainty tiled splashback, as well as a vintage style mirror.
Soft tones of blue and aqua lift the mellow greys that we can see on the walls, creating a relaxing space of many layers.
