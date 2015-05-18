Ultimate urban living

A raised wooden platform leads off from the kitchen area to provide a separate space for relaxing and entertaining. Though the step up creates a division between the living area and the kitchen, the whole floor is open and continuous, which also means it is as light and bright as could be. The open-plan layout is also more sociable, and makes the ground floor appear more spacious. The generously sized windows, along with the white walls and floorboards, ensure the room is airy and fresh, though the little details and pops of colour elsewhere give the room that all important personal touch.

If you've enjoyed this project, take a look at the following ideabook: When two become one