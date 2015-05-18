Ultimate urban living

Today we're looking at a unique side extension that has completely transformed a run of the mill property into a fantastic modern home. The light and spacious extension has added an extra 30% of floor area to the house, which has made a huge difference to the family living here. Taking a step away from the traditional look of the original house, designers Millar Howard Workshop, in cooperation with building contractors Affleck Property Services, have created a bold and contemporary addition that sets this house apart from its neighbours. The timber frame extension is clad in douglas fir and houses a modern white kitchen and open-plan dining room, as well as a bedroom which is also used as an office on the upper level. Not only is this extension a beacon of cutting edge design and contemporary style, but it also has eco-friendly features, such as a living green roof. Without further ado, let's take a look inside…
Tucked between two traditional brick homes is the modern timber frame extension. Straight away, our eye is drawn to the unusual contemporary design that contrasts with the façades to either side. The long windows, smooth fir cladding and box-like form come together to create an unexpected but visually appealing feature on this quiet residential street in Hammersmith.
Up close, the simple beauty of the building is even more apparent. We're struck by the symmetry and order of the design, emphasised by the bi-folding doors which open back to create a 'cut out' effect in the exterior wall. Offering us a portal into a Scandinavian inspired kitchen filled with natural light, we're eager to step inside and begin exploring.
Perhaps inspired by the Victorian houses lining the street, the window seat is the perfect spot to relax and watch the world go by. Located in the upper section of the extension, it makes the most of the view which is framed by a window which completely retracts for an uninterrupted view of the streetscape. Quaint country-style interiors reign supreme in this bedroom, with tartan chair and cushion covers, and fresh green walls that stand out against the classic white skirting and light timber floorboards.
This contemporary kitchen offers everything you could possibly need. The storage units above the cooker are practical and spacious, and clever storage options have been employed throughout. Only the favourite items, such as vases and jugs, have been left out on display in the built-in shelving unit. The crisp white colour which dominates the interior goes hand in hand with the rustic wooden dining table for a chic, Scandinavian look. Silver finishes, a wall mirror, and white spotlights add an extra shine, giving the space a fresh and vibrant feel.
A raised wooden platform leads off from the kitchen area to provide a separate space for relaxing and entertaining. Though the step up creates a division between the living area and the kitchen, the whole floor is open and continuous, which also means it is as light and bright as could be. The open-plan layout is also more sociable, and makes the ground floor appear more spacious. The generously sized windows, along with the white walls and floorboards, ensure the room is airy and fresh, though the little details and pops of colour elsewhere give the room that all important personal touch.
If you've enjoyed this project, take a look at the following ideabook: When two become one