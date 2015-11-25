This Farmhouse Just Became Absolutely Fabulous

Taking a farmhouse and turning it into a luxurious home is no simple task, but what has been accomplished here is nothing short of beautiful. With a tangible respect for both the age and the style of the property, the design team have managed to harmoniously combine what the building was with what the client needed it to be, without trampling on any of the original features that were so loved, nor the impressive history of the site.
Connected to a historic religious structure by a sandstone arch, the farmhouse is grounded in local culture and history and as such, has been given a gentle touch throughout this impressive conversion, so as to preserve its essence and spirit. Come with us as we take a look around what is definitely one of the most beautiful and homely farmhouse renovations that we have ever seen.
From the front of the property, we can see the lovely sandstone arch that connects the old farmhouse to the religious building next door, while taking in the beautiful warm tones of the natural stonework and floor. There is no doubt whatsoever that this is a very happily situated property and we can already see why someone wanted to transform it into a living space.
The team at VPS were clearly also taken with this fascinating building and have shown it respect and consideration throughout the dramatic redesign, to the point where you would be forgiven for assuming that nobody lived in it and it was still merely an empty farmhouse!
When you walk inside and are greeted by this view, you know you have found an incredibly special transformation, worthy of being added to mood and inspiration boards!
Far from being too stark, the white walls, which are a concurrent theme throughout the property, act as the perfect blank canvas for the original features of the house to be showcased against. Just look at those wooden roof trusses and adorable doors, both nodding to the age of the property, while graciously accepting a modern table and new storage. What a house!
We can't quite tell if this fireplace is exceptionally modern or rustic to the point of almost being neanderthal, but either way, we are in love with it and the effect it has on the wider space!
Stark, but familiar, bare but beautiful, bright, but cosy; this is a home of so many juxtapositions that our heads are spinning, but when we come back down to earth, here we are in one of the loveliest and most dramatic renovations we have seen. Everything is so well considered and calm that even as we rush to take every nuance in, we still find ourselves able to appreciate every aspect. Amazing!
Every room that we go into, we see the beautiful and dazzling white walls playing second fiddle to a small flash of colour, but therein lies the joy of minimalist decor; you can accent what you like and underplay everything else!
Here we see great swathes of white, from wall to ceiling, offering the emerald green suite the ideal backdrop. Huge in size and style, the sofas seem to naturally encourage large decorations, so the enormous brass urn looks perfectly at home in this beautiful living room. As would we be!
Making bright white look homely is a real challenge and one that so many minimalist homes fail to meet. Never by much, it has to be said, but there is usually something demonstrably lacking that makes for a cold environment. That is far from the case here, thanks to the use of furniture pieces that have a personality of their own and the casual displaying of personal belongings, such as books and pieces of art.
Everything simply looks at peace with itself and its surroundings, so we can only imagine how relaxing it must be to live in this haven of harmony.
When the rest of your home is stark white, what do you do with the bathroom? You make it dark, opulent and luxurious through the use of heavy natural materials. At least that's what the design team did here and we think that the contrast is sublime. Maintaining simple shelving structures and a pared back feel keeps the bathroom symbiotic with the rest of the property, but easily makes the distinction between living spaces and private areas.
This farmhouse is a demonstration of what is possible with a simple design scheme and a commitment to respecting an original property and we hope to see many more that has a similar ethos!
