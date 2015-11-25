This Farmhouse Just Became Absolutely Fabulous

Taking a farmhouse and turning it into a luxurious home is no simple task, but what has been accomplished here is nothing short of beautiful. With a tangible respect for both the age and the style of the property, the design team have managed to harmoniously combine what the building was with what the client needed it to be, without trampling on any of the original features that were so loved, nor the impressive history of the site.

Connected to a historic religious structure by a sandstone arch, the farmhouse is grounded in local culture and history and as such, has been given a gentle touch throughout this impressive conversion, so as to preserve its essence and spirit. Come with us as we take a look around what is definitely one of the most beautiful and homely farmhouse renovations that we have ever seen.