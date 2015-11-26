Giving an Estate Home Some Oomph

Deceptive exteriors are some of our favourites things as there's no way to guess what has been done and then, when you finally see it, wow! It has a bigger impact and leaves you reeling. That is exactly what we experienced when we took a look at the transformation pictures from this amazing family home.

Finished in an elegant monochrome scheme, the house has graciously accepted new additions and styling to become a marvellously modern and spacious home that has distinguished itself from its neighbours.

Let's take a closer look so you can see if you're impressed by what's been achieved…