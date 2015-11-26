Giving an Estate Home Some Oomph

Deceptive exteriors are some of our favourites things as there's no way to guess what has been done and then, when you finally see it, wow! It has a bigger impact and leaves you reeling. That is exactly what we experienced when we took a look at the transformation pictures from this amazing family home.
Finished in an elegant monochrome scheme, the house has graciously accepted new additions and styling to become a marvellously modern and spacious home that has distinguished itself from its neighbours.
Let's take a closer look so you can see if you're impressed by what's been achieved…
A modern estate build, this charming and attractive house doesn't look to have anything exceptional about it, at least not in terms of being very different from those that neighbour it. However, looks can be deceiving!
Finished in a yellow brick with red accents, the home looks sizeable and comfortable for a family, but when needs outgrow a home, what are your options? Sell up and buy bigger? Or keep the property you love and adapt it to fit your new requirements?
It's a hard decision but once you commit to a plan of action, the results can be amazing, as we will see!
Blink and you could miss what's happened to the front of this house, but the extra room that's been gained is absolutely invaluable.
The architects at Arc 3 must have considered themselves very fortunate to have a client that was so clear about what they needed. Namely, more room but not at the detriment of the front styling of the house. With a prescriptive brief like this, the team were able to impose a subtle change that effectively opened up the entire property, adding extra rooms while ensuring the frontage looks as though it has never been altered.
With a useful extension already in place, helping to open up the house into a far more open plan space, the disjointed appearance of the rear needed to be tackled. Though a beautiful extension in its own right, the white and glazed box isn't complemented by the yellow bricks.
With such a sleek and modern addition, it makes sense to alter the rear of the house to be more in keeping. Having taken a sensitive approach to the front, to remain harmonious with the neighbouring properties, there's a little more wiggle room to impart personal taste and style on the back.
With the living room really setting the standard, there was no way the other rooms in the house could be anything other than stylish, pared back and breathtakingly simple.
Small things in this bedroom demonstrate an ongoing commitment to creating something far more elegant than a standard family home, such as the elongated wall-mounted radiator and the repeated use of bright white on the walls.
A relaxing vibe emanates from this calm and well thought out space and we love the colour coordination that runs throughout the property.
There is absolutely no way anyone could guess that the interior would look like this if they simply saw the front façade of the house. What an incredible sense of style!
The bright white floor, walls and ceiling are making easy work of highlighting the new sense of spaciousness and modernity in this house and, when contrasted with black furniture and technology, the impact is intense. It's like stepping into another world.
Surprisingly homely and cosy, the property hasn't negated comfortable living in favour of style, but is successfully using every available inch of space to combine the two.
What a change! With the old-fashioned porch removed, new windows to match the extension and a discreet clear glass balcony, the rear of this now monochrome house is almost unrecognisable.
We love the use of a crisp white render to highlight the modern style of the rear and interior, which has effortlessly transformed this property from being an estate house into a high end detached family home that anyone would love to live in.
The addition of considered garden landscaping has also helped bring a feeling of elegance, and we now can't wait to see what's happened inside!
With an open plan living space, rear façade and bedroom all following the black and white dress code, there would be no excuse for the bathroom design not following suit. As sleek and modern as you would expect from this property, the bathroom has been kitted out to accommodate two people at once, while making great use of all the available space with a corner bath.
A strong colour scheme can be a challenge to work with but this house manages to make it look easy and elegant, whilst building fully cohesive family space around it.
For more home extension inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: The Dynamite Home Extension.