Modernising a Typical British Semi-Detached Home

You will probably have already guessed that we love this project, not only because it features unusual shapes, but because there is something so oddly modest about it. A single storey extension and interior renovation project, this was no small feat and included the installation of two new bathrooms, an open plan kitchen space and an external overhang.
It will come as no surprise that bespoke joinery and high-end craftsmanship played a major role in the completion of this project, but we think the end totally justifies the means and that this beautiful and unique extension has not only improved the house itself, but brought new inspiration to so many people that might think there is little hope of adding anything creative to the rear of their house.
Let's take a closer look at this gorgeous geometric extension and see if you are inspired to not only start thinking outside the box, but to redesign it completely.
It's said that everybody should know their angles, so that when a picture is being taken of them, they can present the best image of themselves, but in the case of this extension, EVERY angle is a great one. Seriously, there is no way of taking a bad photograph of this fantastically interesting structure!
Finished in a cool dark grey, the framework looks beautiful sat next to the white of the house and helps to connect the two portions, thanks to the white interior. The wood deck makes easy work of elongating the living space out into the garden and everything is so sleek that we can't wait to see more. Just look at how the triangular section mimics the roof line of the house. Perfection!
Losing none of the drama or fascinating shapes, the extension looks just as fabulous in the daylight as it did at night, with the only real difference being that we can now zoom in to see some more detail.
Again, that faux roof line of the triangular section is catching our eye, as is the huge amount of natural light that is pouring into the room from a currently unknown source. The hues of grey and white are working perfectly together to create a space that is simultaneously modern and classic and we can't wait to get inside to see how it connects with the older, original property.
In answer to our questions about how the two sections of the home would blend together; without any problems whatsoever! Here we can see traditional wooden bi-folding doors of the original portion of the house, opening up into the new open plan area and what strike us is the clever placement of antique style armchairs and a classic dining table.
Rather than opening the doors to stark modernity that would have no connection to an older property, we are simply walking into a brighter extension of the same house, with vintage furniture and simple decoration all creating a perfectly organic transition. Now that really is a clever pairing.
It can be so easy to get carried away when adding to your home, but we love that a modest and reasoned approach has been taken here, with a large, but not gargantuan kitchen having being fitted, a usable dining table in place and a pair of comfortable armchairs in situ as well.
From the outside, the space looks well filled, but still spacious and understated, while inside, it has an air of calm user-friendliness that can't be ignored. We can picture this bright and airy spot encouraging a slower, more reasonable pace of life and on an evening, after a day at work, what a treat it must be to come in here to enjoy some food and good conversation.
Just because a space is understated, it does't mean to say that it is also basic! As we can see here, the kitchen has been fitted with a large, smooth and seemingly endless granite worktop that spans almost the entire depth of the room, with soft-close drawers and a fantastic tap finishing the island off to perfection. This is clearly a kitchen for food lovers and we think the organic simplicity of the styling is the perfect partner for white walls and rays of light that pour in through the roof windows, of which there are many!
We are wondering one thing, however; with a space as stunning as this, does the rest of the house ever get a look in?
You knew there would be a reason for that fabulous overhang didn't you? Other then being super stylish we mean. Well, here it is! Two concealed strips of lighting help to make this patio area the perfect al fresco location for social gatherings, as well as adding an extra layer of security to the home itself. With sleek lines and edgy design in place, traditional wall-mounted lighting could have looked jarring and bulky, so we are pleased to see something a little more elegant in place.
There's no denying that this is a beautifully executed extension that has us a little green with jealousy. The finish is immaculate, the styling is impeccable and the cohesion looks so effortless that we are sure many future extensions will be inspired by this one.
