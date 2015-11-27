Modernising a Typical British Semi-Detached Home

You will probably have already guessed that we love this project, not only because it features unusual shapes, but because there is something so oddly modest about it. A single storey extension and interior renovation project, this was no small feat and included the installation of two new bathrooms, an open plan kitchen space and an external overhang.

It will come as no surprise that bespoke joinery and high-end craftsmanship played a major role in the completion of this project, but we think the end totally justifies the means and that this beautiful and unique extension has not only improved the house itself, but brought new inspiration to so many people that might think there is little hope of adding anything creative to the rear of their house.

Let's take a closer look at this gorgeous geometric extension and see if you are inspired to not only start thinking outside the box, but to redesign it completely.