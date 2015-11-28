The Nook is a 250sqm new build family home that has been built to replace an outdated 1960s bungalow on the same Wye Valley site and it is certainly making a big impression.

Materials have been sourced locally and thanks to how private the site is, there was no issue when it came to designing an exterior that was largely made up of glazing, most of which opens out into the garden to offer an extra sense of spaciousness.