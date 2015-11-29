The Ultimate Remodelling of a Victorian Home

This could be one of the most dramatic remodels that we have ever seen! A traditional Victorian house has been taken and turned into a modern marvel complete with a basement and a new rear extension that houses an open plan living and kitchen space, a home cinema room, playroom and even a guest bedroom. What you won't believe, however, is how it has been achieved!

The basement has been prevented from feeling too dark and enclosed thanks to the inclusion of numerous skylights and light wells, while the open plan nature of the upper floor allows for more sunlight to bounce around and pass through. The way that the new extension connects to the original brickwork, is perhaps one of the most eye catching and admirable facets of the build in that a curved wall has been created, suspended above the ground on top of some folding doors. The effect is impressive, to say the very least and the project as a whole is nothing short of inspirational, so let's take a closer look around!