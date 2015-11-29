The Ultimate Remodelling of a Victorian Home

This could be one of the most dramatic remodels that we have ever seen! A traditional Victorian house has been taken and turned into a modern marvel complete with a basement and a new rear extension that houses an open plan living and kitchen space, a home cinema room, playroom and even a guest bedroom. What you won't believe, however, is how it has been achieved!
The basement has been prevented from feeling too dark and enclosed thanks to the inclusion of numerous skylights and light wells, while the open plan nature of the upper floor allows for more sunlight to bounce around and pass through. The way that the new extension connects to the original brickwork, is perhaps one of the most eye catching and admirable facets of the build in that a curved wall has been created, suspended above the ground on top of some folding doors. The effect is impressive, to say the very least and the project as a whole is nothing short of inspirational, so let's take a closer look around!
What did we tell you? If we stand with our backs against the opened doors, we can catch our breath and find our bearings while we drink in the sumptuous living space. We can now also get our first look at the kitchen nook, which offers wonderful practicality as well as, essentially, al fresco dining. What a luxury, to be able to enjoy breakfast in the outdoors, whenever the UK weather will permit it!
There is a real sense of unity to this build, with the original house gladly accepting the new addition and seeking to meld with it so seamlessly and though the decor seems relatively modern and minimal, there is a lingering sense that this is a very cosy family home.
Throughout the ground floor space, we can get a real feel for what has been accomplished. Where once would have stood an unused outdoor area, now a bright and spacious domain elegantly opens up in font of us.
We can also see some of the light wells that have been put into place to keep the basement area bright and airy and love that they have been incorporated into the floor as a fun and quirky alternative to the wooden flooring. Leading directly out into the folding doors, the wells effectively combine with the glazed panels to make the outdoor and indoor divisions simply melt away, making the room feel even larger.
Almost looking like an optical illusion, this wall that connects the original house to the new extension is mind-blowingly cool and demonstrates the commitment of the team at Neil Dusheiko to fulfilling not only the client brief, but to being sympathetic to the house itself.
The curve is just so seamless that the brickwork almost looks fluid and as though it has been manipulated by hand to simply adapt to the new shape, but in reality, an incredible amount of work and craftsmanship will have ensured that it looks so perfect and deceptively simple.
If we were to look directly down through the floor glazing in the open space ground floor area, we would see this lovely subterranean playroom that is simply drenched in light. Far from being dark or dank, it feels as though it is ground floor level and looks simply charming.
The exposed brickwork adds a sense of connection to the original house, while the modern cupboards and white styling firmly reminds us that this is a new addition. We really love that wherever you are in this home, you can experience the outdoors and think that it's this attention to detail that has created such a harmonious atmosphere.
What did we just say about every room offering a tangible connection to the outside world and natural light? Well here is the proof! This guest bedroom is literally swimming in light and is as dazzling as it is restful and perfectly finished.
The simplicity of the decor really helps the design to set itself apart and by using awkward wall spaces to house built-in wardrobes, nothing has been wasted. With windows, doors and skylights at every possible juncture, there would be no chance of feeling claustrophobic here. In fact, you might have to remind yourself that you are actually indoors.
We love an elegant and simply decorated bathroom and this ticks all the right boxes for us. Finished in an earthy tone, to feel warmer and relaxing, this space had made great use of a crystal clear shower screen, which mimics the great swathes of glazing throughout the rest of the house. Filled with light, graceful angles and curves, as well as sharp, piquant white, this bathroom really is the product of a fabulous and wider design scheme.
We think the possibilities for development that this house demonstrates are utterly fabulous and hopefully, inspiring. Simple doesn't have to be thought of as stark or clinical and when it can double the size of your home, we think you'd be mad not to consider it!
