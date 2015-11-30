West Yorkshire Home renovation with extensive landscaping.

And now for something a little bit different! We don't often feature houses that are part of a larger estate project, but these are something very special indeed. 'The Acres' is a totally bespoke plot comprising of four impressive, detached homes, all of which enjoy south-facing views and extensive landscaping.

Set in amongst a plot of mature trees, every house in 'The Acres' enjoys breathtaking views of the surrounding countryside and is far away enough from neighbouring houses to feel as though they're truly alone. What has really grabbed our attention are the truly unique designs that have been created, which all look really at home with one another. Far from being a disjointed collective, the individual designs have an inherent togetherness.

Let's take a look at this fantastic project and see if your could picture yourself commissioning something similar!