West Yorkshire Home renovation with extensive landscaping.

And now for something a little bit different! We don't often feature houses that are part of a larger estate project, but these are something very special indeed. 'The Acres' is a totally bespoke plot comprising of four impressive, detached homes, all of which enjoy south-facing views and extensive landscaping.
Set in amongst a plot of mature trees, every house in 'The Acres' enjoys breathtaking views of the surrounding countryside and is far away enough from neighbouring houses to feel as though they're truly alone. What has really grabbed our attention are the truly unique designs that have been created, which all look really at home with one another. Far from being a disjointed collective, the individual designs have an inherent togetherness.
Let's take a look at this fantastic project and see if your could picture yourself commissioning something similar!
If you have long dreamt of building your absolute dream home, a project such as 'The Acres' would be perfect for you! The talented architects at Wildblood Macdonald have strived to create something really special here but, rather than seeking to put their stamp on each house, they have clearly paid attention and listened to their clients.
This house is obviously the product of detailed conversations, with a decisive client who had a clear image of exactly what they wanted to achieve. We can only imagine how delighted they must have been with the end result! A comfortable new build with enough character and style to pass for something more longstanding, we think this is a great sign of things to come from 'The Acres' project.
We did say that everybody had their own style and tastes accounted for in this highly exclusive, four property project and you can't deny that this house is extremely unique.
Looking like something from the future, we like how the brick has been kept to a similar tone to the previous house and how that's where the comparisons end. With large protruding additions being supported by space age pillars, this house and its owner have sought to make a splash in the building design world, but not at the detriment of usable space. The inclusion of a patio is proof of that.
Standing on the patio of the space age house, we can appreciate the view and serenity that the garden offers. All of a sudden it becomes even more clear why people wanted to be a part of this cool project!
Just look at the beautifully landscaped lawn, mature trees and hedges and lovely outlook. We have to admit, we can picture ourselves walking onto the oak decking with a cocktail in hand, selecting a seat and enjoying some long summer days. That said, it's great to see that the colder months have also been taken into account, thanks to a stunning fire pit that will let the parties continue long into the colder months.
Panning back, we can appreciate just how secluded each house is from its neighbours and how 'The Acres' has managed to remain so exclusive.
Both houses seen here have expansive gardens and it's easy to see just how different every property is from its neighbour, with only the yellow brick being a shared element. Locally sourced, these bricks have a key role to play in the buildings, helping bring a sense of community to the properties. However, we can barely see the other two houses so when we say each house is detached, we really do mean it!
With fabulous dream homes being built, the last thing you want to do is ruin the illusion by installing boring or generic bathrooms. That's why we are such huge fans of this look.
Stunning ash wood has been used to inject some life and personality into this pared back space that has sought to make a huge skylight the main event. While the room isn't vast, it is stylish and chic without looking as though it's trying too hard. Floating cabinets and suite items ensure that the floor space feels as large as possible and an undeniable sense of calm radiates out.
Now this is a kitchen to die for, isn't it? Just look at all the amazing space, perfect under-cabinet kitchen lighting, enormous amounts of storage and the ultimate in kitchen must-haves; a spider burner stove!
The sleek lines of the house exterior have been wonderfully mimicked to form a cohesive vision and the use of cream against a contrasting darker tone helps to reinforce the muted majesty of 'The Acres'. As this is a dream house, we just know there will be underfloor heating under the tiles and can only imagine what a delight it would be to prepare family meals in here!
