Before & after: House of a hundred angles

Now we see a modern bathroom in much the same colour tones, but immediately different, thanks to its contemporary flair. The little details often make the biggest impact: a seamless mirror hovers atop an equally as seamless vanity, with modern chrome fittings installed throughout. Even a rain shower has been installed, for the ultimately luxurious rinse after a salty day on the beach.

Want to see another grand home by the water? Then take a look at this stunning family home in Dorset.