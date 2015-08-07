A house with a reflection

The architectural firm Schiller Architecture BDA built this semi-detached house in Germany for a young family who needed space, but didn't want to compromise on style. The German firm have created a spectacular modern home that incorporates key trends, quality materials, and even plays with optical illusions. Let's take a closer look at this intriguing project…
As you can see from this image, absolute symmetry informs the design. The gleaming white façade and patio area is split in two through the addition of full-height patio doors, creating a mirror effect. The black window frames stand out against the pristine white walls, and the light grey roof introduces another tone which creates contrast and depth to this largely monochrome house.
There are two entrances to the property, affording both parties who live here the utmost privacy and convenience. The second access area is reached via a few stone steps, and the black front door was placed at the centre of the side exterior to act as a focal feature. The parapets beneath the Parisian windows recall the balcony railings of the Bauhaus School in Dessau—a fitting choice for this innovative German home!
Apparently uncoordinated openings were spread across the facade. Thus, the windows are not in a classical formation as you would expect to see in a traditional semi-detached house. Instead, their location has been chosen with the interior in mind. Both garages were inserted below ground to avoid any great disruption to the symmetry.
According to modern trends, the kitchen and dining room have been combined into one. White dominates and leaves a bright and friendly atmosphere that invites us to linger. Throughout this open plan area, high quality parquet flooring has been lain for a stylish and timeless look. In the ceiling, contemporary spotlights with a metal trim disperse light, illuminating every corner.
The exposed concrete ceiling brings an urban edge to this minimalist home. The rough, cool surface is now synonymous with modernism, and is appearing more and more in contemporary architecture, both commercial and domestic. The white walls provide a fresh feel and really opens up the space. The entrance leads directly in to this room, and is only separated by the one dividing wall that we can see here.
Once you enter the attic, you will notice the almost heavenly appearance, caused in part by the skylight, and partly by the ceiling height and pitch. The silhouette of the pitched roof recalls that of a chapel, which only furthers the angelic impression. Artificial lamps are mounted above the doors, projecting light both up towards the ceiling, and towards the floor. The concrete balustrade refers back to the ceiling of the lower floor, and provides a striking contrast to the soft white light that fills this space.
The staircase is truly a work of art. Not only are the stairs quirky and unconventional, but the full-length glass balustrade and open plan hallway are distinctly modern in their design. The glass appears almost like a case, enclosing and preserving the upper floor.