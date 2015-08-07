A house with a reflection

The exposed concrete ceiling brings an urban edge to this minimalist home. The rough, cool surface is now synonymous with modernism, and is appearing more and more in contemporary architecture, both commercial and domestic. The white walls provide a fresh feel and really opens up the space. The entrance leads directly in to this room, and is only separated by the one dividing wall that we can see here.

