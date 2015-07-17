​homify 360°: A wedge in between history

It is not an uncommon sight to now see modern and forward-thinking architecture sat beside historical, period buildings, throughout cities in the UK and Europe. From the modern high-rises of Liverpool street in East London that shadow the historic lanes of Jack the Rippers old haunts, to the city of this project, Leuven, in The Netherlands, contemporary buildings now go hand-in-hand with the existing streetscape. In a project by Dutch studio das, this stylish family home has been tucked in beside two time-honoured homes, in a quiet suburban street of the Dutch city.
As you can see, the designers have chosen to retain some elements of the existing streetscape, such as the use of brick, and applied this in a more atypical way. The exterior façade is less detailed than its counterparts, and draws its visual impact from this more minimal approach.
Inside, the simple geometric form of the exterior has also been adopted; a home and garden with sharp definition, softened by the use of plants and trees, and soft furnishings inside. The rear of the lower floor living spaces opens right up onto the private courtyard, creating a more connected relationship to the outdoor spaces than would've previously been on offer.
Here wee see the relationship between the three main spaces of the ground floor; the living/dining area, the kitchen, and the covetable terrace. The worst part about the design of period homes is their lack of consideration for access to natural light, and a living arrangement of connected spaces. However, modern building practices can easily change this, creating more connected areas of a home, all the while bathed in natural light, as has been done with this home.
Semi-transparent frosted glass panels allow the light that enters from the large openings at the rear to easily flow through towards the front of the house, where there are no obvious windows at all. The aqua blue of the glass gives a summery, easy-going feel to the otherwise minimal interior, dominated by tones of black and white.
Clean lines dominate the look of the ultra-modern kitchen. As you can see, the gas stove top has been recessed into the wall, which along with the absence of any protruding elements such as doorknobs or door handles, completes the clean and modern look of the kitchen. This minimal finish also provides the owners a calming feeling of spaciousness in this room.
