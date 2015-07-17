​homify 360°: A wedge in between history

Clean lines dominate the look of the ultra-modern kitchen. As you can see, the gas stove top has been recessed into the wall, which along with the absence of any protruding elements such as doorknobs or door handles, completes the clean and modern look of the kitchen. This minimal finish also provides the owners a calming feeling of spaciousness in this room.

Want to see another forward-thinking home, tucked away into a row of period homes? We recommend this alluring home in London's Stoke Newington.