The Dream Summer Home with a Humble Past

Come and take a look at this amazing conversion of an old barn in rural Portugal. Set amongst picturesque countryside, the newly created summer home displays an appreciation for the history and beauty of the original building, while at the same time forming as a home that's outstandingly modern. Inside, all of the dynamic structural details of the barn have been retained, allowing the new home to be busting with character and old charms.

Few could boast a home as beautiful as this, but the lucky family who live inside have the clever minds at Atelier Data Ltd to thank for their perfectly coordinated conversion. Go ahead and scroll down to see how they did it.