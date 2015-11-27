The Dream Summer Home with a Humble Past

Come and take a look at this amazing conversion of an old barn in rural Portugal. Set amongst picturesque countryside, the newly created summer home displays an appreciation for the history and beauty of the original building, while at the same time forming as a home that's outstandingly modern. Inside, all of the dynamic structural details of the barn have been retained, allowing the new home to be busting with character and old charms.
Few could boast a home as beautiful as this, but the lucky family who live inside have the clever minds at Atelier Data Ltd to thank for their perfectly coordinated conversion. Go ahead and scroll down to see how they did it.
Perfectly captured on a summers day is the new barn home. Originally a building to care and house horses, we can see now the the home has been given a new lease of life. The original building has been retained as much as possible, with only minor alterations occurring.
One of the important alterations was the creation of many windows along the ground level. These windows were necessary to ensure that the internal setting made use of the sunny Portuguese weather and were always remained open and light filled. A fresh coat of white paint pronounces the original barn shape of the home and now looks stunning in the sunshine.
This is what the barn looked like before the conversion work had started. Although in a state of disrepair, it's still easy to see why the owners desired to convert the building. The hallow form of the structure is truly unqiue, while the rawness of the exposed timber above is something to behold. Though in a run-down condition, an exciting new chapter awaits this old barn…
Pictured from the same position is the home after the tradesmen had finished all their work. Immediately noticeable is the new white scheme of the home. Minus the flooring, ever surface has been coated with a crisp white shade. The white really helps to show off the unique architecture of the building and makes the whole barn feel so light and open. Another change you'll notice is the new flooring underneath which is polished concrete.
A gathering point within the home is beautiful dining area. A hand-crafted timber table sits centrally and is paired with contemporary white leather chairs. Along the right hand side we see full-height seamless cabinets that are the epitome of minimalist kitchen décor. The glossy white finish of the scheme is enhanced by natural light which comes flooding in through the glazings.
Further into the home, the lounge room is a space that's dedicated towards socialising and family time. Comfy couches have been placed to create a warm and inclusive setting where the whole family can gather around and spend quality time with each other. It's a minimally furnished room with only quality pieces being introduced to the space. Colour is introduce to the setting in a simple and fun way via four blue shaded pillows on the couch.
Lastly, we are privileged to take a peep inside one of the more intimate rooms of the home. The master bedroom brings a sense of peace and calmness for those inside thanks to its wonderful arrangement. The all-white scheme is continued to great effect with most pieces in the room being a shade of white. We are big fans in particular of the choice of bed with its unique geometric shape and clever storage options. A light blue throw rug once again brings colour to the space, mimicking the effect from the lounge room.
