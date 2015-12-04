Projects Of The Week

Garden House had stood empty for at least 4 years and due to neglect there was considerable damp and decay. The aim was to reinstate the property and its landscape as a single dwelling suitable for modern habitation.

The existing B-listed Garden House is incorporated into the south wall of a traditional walled garden. Its setting is a secluded wooded area of an area of a scheduled landscape, off a narrow track / drive. The clearing that now again forms the garden was completely overgrown. Attached to the East was a later single storey lean-too. This was taller than the eaves of the existing house making its form very unsympathetic.

This was removed and a more contemporary but sympathetic extension incorporated, reinstating and reinforcing the appearance and impact of the original stone house and garden wall. The sizes of the house and its facilities have been increased to meet modern requirements.

The large glass openings to the kitchen / dining form a visual separation between the solid elements of the new extension and this is enhanced further by the intention of leaving the existing stone wall internally bare. The layout of the existing listed house has been carefully considered to try to minimise changes in the original plan while meeting the requirements of modern living.