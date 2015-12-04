As always it's been a busy week here at homify and we've been lucky enough to see many fresh and interesting projects, full of creativity and inspiring ideas. It's never easy to select only five but select them we must..here are our favourite new Projects Of The Week!
This beautiful project in Clapham, London is by Thomas & Spiers Architects and was about designing crisp, asymmetric timber framed cubes to create a series of internal spaces with differing internal qualities. The result is a contemporary polymer rendered, highly insulated timber framed rear extension positioned to accommodate the orientation of the passing sun, with light slots and zinc cantilevers to create an interplay between light and shade that changes throughout the day. Wired throughout for surround sound and music streaming, a lot of technology has been packed into this ground floor re-model and loft conversion.
Garden House had stood empty for at least 4 years and due to neglect there was considerable damp and decay. The aim was to reinstate the property and its landscape as a single dwelling suitable for modern habitation.
The existing B-listed Garden House is incorporated into the south wall of a traditional walled garden. Its setting is a secluded wooded area of an area of a scheduled landscape, off a narrow track / drive. The clearing that now again forms the garden was completely overgrown. Attached to the East was a later single storey lean-too. This was taller than the eaves of the existing house making its form very unsympathetic.
This was removed and a more contemporary but sympathetic extension incorporated, reinstating and reinforcing the appearance and impact of the original stone house and garden wall. The sizes of the house and its facilities have been increased to meet modern requirements.
The large glass openings to the kitchen / dining form a visual separation between the solid elements of the new extension and this is enhanced further by the intention of leaving the existing stone wall internally bare. The layout of the existing listed house has been carefully considered to try to minimise changes in the original plan while meeting the requirements of modern living.
Wellfield is a project we adore. Located in in Netherley, Aberdeenshire and undertaken by the talented team at Fiddes Architects, the work involved the restoration of an existing Scottish farmhouse and the addition of a wooden extension. As you can see from the images, which you can find here, the project has given the property a second lease of life and provides a wonderfully spacious and modern living space.
This overgrown back garden in South London was a dark and uninviting space, which was rarely used. The aim was to create a peaceful haven from busy urban life with a contemporary Zen feel.
Distinct levels were created to form three separate outdoor “rooms”, linked by wide shallow steps, providing a spacious dining and entertaining space, a reflective, relaxation space and small outdoor studio / workspace to retreat to, behind soft grasses.
Last but certainly not least this week is Mellor Barns. A stunning conversion and new build of a barn and cow shed in a conservation area to form a 300sqm family dwelling. The building comprises of a two storey existing building and a new build single storey. A ‘knuckle’ joins the two buildings.
Accommodation includes open plan kitchen / dining, living space, play room, bedrooms and open plan hall. The building occupies the original footprint of the farm ancillary buildings and retains views onto the Trent and Mersey canal and surrounding green field land. The build includes Porotherm blocks, wood burning stove, underfloor heating and 17 solar panels.