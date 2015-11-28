The Cutest Cottage in the Village

Today on homify, we introduce a charming new cottage that's really drawing attention and gossip from everyone in the village. From a distance most would mistake the home to be one of the many traditional houses found in the area, however, once they would soon find out that there's more to this cottage than meets the eye. The homes traditional form helps the home blend in perfectly amongst its picturesque village surrounds, but inside the home accommodates a setting that boasts amazing features and finishes that are undoubtedly modern.

You'll soon grow to appreciate the creative flair and skilful eye of the architecture and interior design team from Moehring Architekten. Scroll down and see it all for yourself.