A Timeless Country Manor House

Outstandingly gorgeous, this masterful home remodelling is one of our absolute favourite projects here on homify.Creative flair and unashamed boldness from Reitsema & Partners has completely turned around the fortunes of the old home that had only earlier this year been completely run-down and downright ugly.
Touring through the home is a unique experience as you explore each of the homes brilliantly designed rooms which are all full of personality and flair. Subtle design touches are there to be appreciated by the observant types, with many of the rooms containing hidden gems. We really can't say enough about this home, and we now invite you to take a tour right now.
Scroll downwards to begin…
Lovingly restored, the old building looks as it would have the day it was built. Much love and care went into the restoration of the original red bricks and thatched roof. One necessary modern alteration made to the homes exterior was a new window which was cut-out of the roof. You'll find out later why this was an important design decision.
The new living room is the crowning glory of this home. The new layout blends in beautifully with the original structure of the building, it’s light and open, and it has been furnished in a sophisticated and elegant fashion that reflects an undoubted country style. The ceiling, which has benefited from extensive repair work, has been utilised as a dramatic feature of the space with the huge timber beams pronouncing themselves from the amazing white backdrop.
The spacious dining room maintains the white colour palette evident throughout this stunning home. The large windows is a charming original feature that transforms the mood and feel of this room. The interior is in a class of its own, with every last detail carefully considered, from the classic timber bookshelves, to the huge contemporary hanging light fixture. The highlight for us has to be the pairing of the timber dining table with the vintage inspired armchairs.
The white theme continues into the kitchen, which like the living room, also combines various tones and textures for a rich, layered appeal. The style of cabinets are classical in style and provide a playful throw-back to the homes history. The stone top working surfaces merge effortlessly with the scheme of the rest of the room, while also providing plenty of practical space to work with.
Tucked in a quiet corner away from the communal domain is a setting that has been established for those wishing to spend some time alone. Sometimes solitude can be absolute bliss, especially when you can take the time to undertake things that you love. This space has this in mind, with a vintage brown leather armchair just waiting for someone to sit down with a novel in hand to waste away the day.
A bathroom found upstairs has been designed as the owners personal European spa retreat. Every item has been considered for their luxurious appeal with the space epitomising quality design. The generously proportioned walk-in shower is no doubt the rooms most lavish feature. Showering will become a highlight of the day thanks to the installed rain shower that allows one to feel as if their showering underneath a waterfall. If you're looking for inspiration for bathroom cabinets, then look no further than the ones found here—they're simply gorgeous.
Last, but certainly not least, we find ourselves inside the master bedroom. Each morning, the room slowly brightens with natural light thanks to the new glazings that were cut out of the buildings roof. The light, bright atmosphere is an undeniable mood-booster, making this bedroom the ultimate place to wake up.
