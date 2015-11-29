A Timeless Country Manor House

Outstandingly gorgeous, this masterful home remodelling is one of our absolute favourite projects here on homify.Creative flair and unashamed boldness from Reitsema & Partners has completely turned around the fortunes of the old home that had only earlier this year been completely run-down and downright ugly.

Touring through the home is a unique experience as you explore each of the homes brilliantly designed rooms which are all full of personality and flair. Subtle design touches are there to be appreciated by the observant types, with many of the rooms containing hidden gems. We really can't say enough about this home, and we now invite you to take a tour right now.

