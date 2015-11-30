The Home of Precious Stone

A gorgeous stone building in a quaint village in Portugal has been given a new lease of life following a loving restoration. Within the home's historic walls architects from Bica Arquitetos have created a place of beauty and comfort, all done by respecting the traditional character of the property.

The charm of the old building is still evident throughout the house, with the rustic elements preserved as a reminder of history. To improve the relationship between the building and its surroundings the façade was slightly modified, with additional windows and short extension added to allow for greater communication between the landscape and the interior of the house. The final result is truly spectacular and simply must be seen.

Photography: FG + SG Architectural Photography