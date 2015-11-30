The Home of Precious Stone

A gorgeous stone building in a quaint village in Portugal has been given a new lease of life following a loving restoration. Within the home's historic walls architects from Bica Arquitetos have created a place of beauty and comfort, all done by respecting the traditional character of the property.
The charm of the old building is still evident throughout the house, with the rustic elements preserved as a reminder of history. To improve the relationship between the building and its surroundings the façade was slightly modified, with additional windows and short extension added to allow for greater communication between the landscape and the interior of the house. The final result is truly spectacular and simply must be seen.
Photography: FG + SG Architectural Photography
As we approach the home we quickly gain an appreciation for the building’s fresh new appearance. The stone façade retains its traditional character, with each stone being carefully restored to be as they were when they were first laid. Modern inclusions are the new timber doors and window shutters. We love how the beautiful coarse wood teams wonderfully with the crisp white shaded framing.
The architects were able to see the potential of the stone house and focused on working to improve its overall size and layout. To do this a slight, contemporary extension was made to one side of the home, with white shaded plasterboard being used. Side by side, the modern materials and ancient stones pair together with both old and new materials beautifully complementing one another.
Boasting elegant high ceilings, the newly conceived living area is a large and fluid space that promotes a natural sense of comfort. The entire room is light and bright thanks to the natural light that enters from newly created openings. A dominant white scheme enhances the brightness of the room, with all available light bouncing off its surfaces. Timber flooring underfoot provides a warm, homely touch to the living area and balances wonderfully against its crisp white backdrop.
Turning to the side, we can see that the timber used for the floorboards has also been used as a feature wall. Though difficult to see, the timber design also features plenty of storage space to ensure that the home remains clutter free. Furnished simply, the living room acts as the home's main focal point, where family and friends can come together to eat and socialise.
We move into the master bedroom to see the relationship between the white scheme and timber panelling has been continued to great effect. Drawing our attention immediately is the beautiful timber closet, which employs a seamless look and touch sensitive doors. Elsewhere, the all-white scheme extends across the room and acts as the perfect canvas for the building's angular form to be appreciated.
Moving further inside we find ourselves in a truly unique part of the home where there's a magical diversity of textures created by many different materials. Immediately catching the eye are the huge timber ceiling beams. Left exposed for all to admire are the stones of the exterior wall; some of them are seriously impressive in scale!
Opening up the entire home up to the village side streets are the fully retractable sliding doors. Not for those concerned with privacy, those inside can enjoy a sunshine-filled setting and can simply kick back and watch the street life.
Overall, its difficult not to be impressed by the slick integration of tradition and contemporary styles, with the the architects from Bica Arquitetos showing that both styles can come together harmoniously.
