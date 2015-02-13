This average 1950s semi gets a dramatic renovation

This is the story of how a neglected 1950s semi-detached house became a stunning family home suitable for modern life, thanks to the knowledge and expertise of Progressive Design London and Robert's 21st Century Design.
The transformation involved a complete re-landscaping of the garden, new plumbing and electrics, new flooring throughout, a modern open-plan kitchen and living area, as well as a smart and practical rear extension. The extensive work also covered the reshaping of the first-floor, the installation of a new staircase and a loft conversion!
Let’s first view the ‘before’ images to allow us to better appreciate the ‘after’ designs – which might just give you a few semi-detached house extension ideas of your own…
This vintage house construction straight out of the 1950s was really a neglected property that needed a huge amount of attention as the garden was overgrown, all the plumbing and electrics were dangerous, and the floors were uneven, thereby rendering the house quite unliveable.
It looks like something has gone terribly wrong but don't worry, it's all under control! After two days of cutting back vegetation and clearing space in the garden, this is the view from the house.
The rear exterior, which now resembles those strong UK house styles of the 1950s much less, lives up to our expectations of a traditional family home. The pitched roof, loft extension and bi-folding doors, which lead out on to a smart patio area, are all staples of a typical 20th century property that's been updated for 21st century living.
A low-maintenance yet attractive lawn is the perfect place for the kids to play, and the modern timber fencing provides the family with all the privacy they need.
The transformation is even more apparent from this angle, which reveals a beautiful modern outhouse that provides that all important extra storage space.
As you can see, the garden, which was once a vision of chaos, is now a welcoming suntrap. The garden has been levelled, new turf has been laid and new flowerbeds, which are sure to add an extra burst of colour, have been dug.
Heading inside, we see the contemporary kitchen, which follows a neutral colour scheme of muted greys and soft white shades. The pale timber floorboards give the room a Scandinavian feel, whereas the stainless steel fittings and lamps are a nod to the current industrial trend.
Chic, modern and minimal, this kitchen is certainly one to be proud of. The island, finished with a glossy white bench top and surrounded by comfy stools, is the perfect spot to gather together friends for drinks and a catch up.
The living area flows directly off from the kitchen, keeping to the same style and colour palette. The spotlights above ensure light is evenly dispersed across the room in the evenings, which helps to create a relaxed and cosy ambience.
However, natural light can easily access the lower-floor thanks to the floor-to-ceiling glass patio doors.
This stylish bathroom is the largest of the three that can be found within the house.
A simple white suite creates a classic look, which is contrasted by the quirky ceramic floor tiles. Their swirling '70s inspired patterns form a cool visual effect that makes this space unique.
In-keeping with the minimalist design of the kitchen and living area, the office has been painted in the same tones of grey and white, with spotlights used to illuminate the space above the desk. There is also a back light in the ceiling, which is an unusual but practical feature that makes perfect sense in an office where you can often find yourself staring at a screen late into the night.
A recessed cubbyhole provides a focal point where trinkets and ornaments can be displayed, with functional shelving units used for keeping books and files in order.
Finally, we're taking a look at the bedroom. Simple and effective, the room is furnished with the essentials and boasts floor-to-ceiling wardrobes, keeping clutter and clothing hidden for a sleek and streamlined look.
Pops of lime green liven up the neutral interiors though, overall, the bedroom has a minimal look and calm vibe that's conducive to a good night's rest.
See how out of place those old 1950s house styles look today (and we don’t just mean from the UK)? That’s because times and trends change, often very quickly. Which is why you should think very carefully before opting for “too unique” design features, as they might (should you decide to move later) make your home difficult to sell. A little pre-planning beforehand (and open communication with your professionals) can go a long way in boosting your property investment.
Depending on your DIY skills, remodelling a bedroom, dining room, or living room can be accomplished smoothly. But make the smart decision when it comes to a much larger challenge, like kitchens and bathrooms. There’s not only the plumbing and electrical hook-ups to consider, but also how they function in relation to both your designated space(s) and surrounding areas. Thus, rather put your trust (and your home) in the hands of a professional.
