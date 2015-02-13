This average 1950s semi gets a dramatic renovation

This is the story of how a neglected 1950s semi-detached house became a stunning family home suitable for modern life, thanks to the knowledge and expertise of Progressive Design London and Robert's 21st Century Design.

The transformation involved a complete re-landscaping of the garden, new plumbing and electrics, new flooring throughout, a modern open-plan kitchen and living area, as well as a smart and practical rear extension. The extensive work also covered the reshaping of the first-floor, the installation of a new staircase and a loft conversion!

Let’s first view the ‘before’ images to allow us to better appreciate the ‘after’ designs – which might just give you a few semi-detached house extension ideas of your own…



