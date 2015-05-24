A quintessentially English home

Now we see the house midway through the refurbishment. At this point, there is still quite a lot of work needing to be undertaken, to create what we see today. This is a view from the inside of the existing house, out on to what will become the new extension, whose foundation walls have only recently been erected. With so much mess and chaos, it's hard to see light at the end of the tunnel- even the floor of the lower level still has a huge trench in it!