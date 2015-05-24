A quintessentially English home

Sometimes, the only way to achieve the desired result of a renovation, is to strip a home back to its shell, and begin rebuilding the home you always wished for. This was certainly the case for this London family, who have spent a lot of time and effort to create the home of their dreams. The once regular terrace home in Fulham, south west London, has been gutted to its core, in order to begin the mammoth task of remodelling and refurbishing the entire house. The project includes an extension to the rear, a loft conversion, a new swimming pool, and updated and modernised living spaces. Curious to see how it turned out?
First we will show you an image of the finished result, as viewed from the rear boundary of the property. As you can see, the pool takes up a large chunk of the rear garden, whilst the outdoor entertaining area has been moved away from the house. The new rear extension blends in perfectly with the existing house, whilst the loft extension has been clad in a dark tone of grey, so not to interrupt the existing look of the pitch of the house.
Now we see the house midway through the refurbishment. At this point, there is still quite a lot of work needing to be undertaken, to create what we see today. This is a view from the inside of the existing house, out on to what will become the new extension, whose foundation walls have only recently been erected. With so much mess and chaos, it's hard to see light at the end of the tunnel- even the floor of the lower level still has a huge trench in it!
And now, a beautifully curated kitchen and dining area, that oozes with positive energy and class. The traditional cabinetry dominated by white has been paired with a bold tone of red, a colour known to ignite the senses, especially that of taste. Also note the new dining table, with a timber table top that mimics the floorboards of the new lower level.
Loft conversions are said to be one of the best ways to add serious value to your property, and are an entirely practical way to increase the size of your home. Due to their adjustments to the roof, they can prove tricky, but as you will see, Zebra Property Group came up trumps on this conversion.
Now we can see how the hard work has paid off. Here we have a new loft bedroom that is roomy and bright, and will prove to be the ideal retreat for the lucky new occupant. Modern wallpaper dons the walls, and in keeping with the classic, almost country style kitchen, a similar theme continues here in the bedroom; soft tones of cream, soft textures, and period furniture. For more loft bedroom inspiration, check out this loft conversion in Wimbledon.
The classic style also runs in the bathroom, which also has adopted wallpaper to give the room a certain classic charm. In contrast to the stripes of the wallpaper are the marble-like tiles that surround the bath. Not often are stripes and marble paired together, but as you can see, they work perfectly well together in this bathroom setting, proving how a little out of the box thinking can help you create something truly unique.