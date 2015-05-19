6 modern bathroom showers

When it comes to choosing your shower, it goes without saying there are two key things you're going to consider a priority: functionality and style. Whether you have a large bathroom with high ceilings and large windows, or a tiny en-suite with just enough room for the essentials, a shower is a must have. Whatever your requirements, you're guaranteed to find a suitable design: from luxurious steam showers to practical overhead showers, there is an array on offer to suit your taste and budget. Just see for yourself…
For those of you not familiar with a steam shower, it's best described as a self-contained and enclosed shower fitted with a humidifying steam generator which produces water vapour. Why would you want one of these? Well, you can enjoy the same feeling of relaxation and reinvigoration that you get after a spa treatment, in the comfort of your own home. The steam cleanses and refreshes your skin, helping to improve your complexion, and it also has a positive effect on aching muscles. This design from Nordic Saunas and Steam Ltd. is a great example of a stylish modern steam shower that would suit any style bathroom.
Although we're also drawn to the very inviting sunken hot tub bath, we're turning our attention to the double shower with glass screen and silver fittings, which all come together for a sleek and modern look. The silver shower head is slimline and stylish, but don't be fooled, it's as powerful and efficient as you could possibly require! There is also a functional glass shelf to ensure all the important toiletries are to hand.
For those of you who don't have much space in your bathroom, but aren't willing to sacrifice your beloved bathtub, an overhead shower that can be locked in to a wall bracket is the best option. This stunning metallic design from Ashton & Bentley, and available from Sovereign Bathroom Centre, would be a beautiful addition to a classical bathroom for a contemporary twist.
Want to feel like you're stepping into a waterfall every time you shower? This design will transport you to far off, exotic places in the turn of a dial. The water streams from a recessed grid above for an invigorating experience that will make you wonder why it took you so long to try it!
Developed by Newbury Bathrooms and installed by David Carrier Bathrooms, this bathroom boats a modern shower enclosure that slots perfectly into the corner to maximise floor space. A practical solution to a limited amount of space in the bathroom, this design is both stylish and practical.
For more ideas on remodelling a small bathroom, take a look here.
Of course, it's important to consider the shower itself, but you need to have an overall perspective of what you want your bathroom to look like when each element is combined. Don't neglect the finer details, such as the fixtures and fittings, the towel racks, and window shutters or blinds. Make sure your shower complements the rest of your bathroom interior, whether minimalist, modern, rustic or classic. To make your bathroom really unique, these individually crafted wall tiles from Tileflair are a great choice: the bumpy edge and uneven surface cause light to fall differently on each tile, creating a cool visual effect as well as being practical and easy to clean.