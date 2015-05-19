Before & after: Drab to fab kitchen renovation

The best part of undergoing a kitchen renovation is watching your project come to fruition, and seeing a once tired and dreary space become something to be proud of. Along with the bathroom, a kitchen is often the first room we turn to when it comes to renovating. In this project from Katie Malik Interiors, the once uninviting and dark kitchen as well as adjacent conservatory have been given a much needed facelift, which involved removing a wall to better connect the two spaces. Retaining a number of pieces of furniture and appliances, the result was a renovation that was undertaken with budget in mind, and a contemporary and airy space that would remain delightful for years to come.
As you can see, the dark finishes of the cabinetry and bench tops aid in the feeling of a kitchen that is unwelcoming and slightly dated. Homes of today and indeed the future, need to be bright, spacious, inviting, and breezy.
Now the kitchen is something special, and we're sure the owner's are proud to call it their own. Opting for a breezy country style kitchen theme, completed by that wonderful tone of pastel green, this space is the epitome of country style living. The existing stainless steel gas cooker and oven have been retained, which blend perfectly with the the new joinery, recessed extractor, chequered tile splashback, marble worktop, and new utensil rack.
Part of the brief was to remove the wall that divided the kitchen from the conservatory, to create a more free-flowing, connected link between the two spaces. As you can see, this desire has well and truly been met. With light now flowing in from all angles, and a more cheerful palette of bright whites, timber tones, and muted greens, who would ever want to leave?
Believe it or not, this somber looking couch was given a new lease on life, and re-used to fit perfectly with the new conservatory. Given its sad and sorry state, you would not be alone to think that it would be easier to send this lounge to couch heaven, and invest in a brand new couch to match the renovation. However, bucking the trend of modern living, where everything in our lives seems to disposable to some degree, it was decided to restore the couch to bring it back to life.
Now, with a new eco-leather cover that is completely washable, this cheerful baby blue couch will always remain clean and fresh; the perfect couch for a bright and breezy conservatory.
Not done just yet, the designer saw the potential in this cosy, relatively unused corner of the adjacent dining area. Wishing to create a nook for reading, all it took was a little extra light and a new chair to turn this space around.
With a new armchair, reading light, and small side table, all you need now is a good book a pot of tea to get stuck in for a well-earned, relaxing afternoon.
Not done with kitchen inspiration? Then we recommend having a peek at these big ideas for small kitchens.