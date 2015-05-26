A home with boundless potential

By looking out towards the garden space we are given a different perspective and are able to see the ingenious way that the architects have incorporated natural light. Almost a mezzanine of glass, this extra opening shines light into the middle and rear of the extension and ensures it is well-lit. Although not yet furnished, it is easy to imagine this space functioning as a stylish dining and living area, replete with all the modern conveniences necessary to entertain and live in style.

If you would like to see another brilliant rear extension, check out our ideabook: Extraordinary glass extension in London.