Stunning mews house renovation in Central London

For all the exterior individuality and charm that mews homes have to offer, they often fall into a homogeneous category of quaintly appealing, and yet somewhat run-of-the-mill British design. Not so with this stunning renovation from Saunders Interiors. Given a rare insight into what can be achieved with shrewd planning and meticulous attention to detail, today on homify we tour a beautiful mews house in Central London. This charming character-filled residence has been given a complete overhaul, and functions as a second home for a family moving into the city. Due to this, the project came with a restricted budget.
Utilising their astute and discerning expertise, Saunders Interiors have managed to utilise their circumscribed resources imperceptibly, resulting in a home of high-class and luxurious finishes throughout. From the attention grabbing glass staircase, to the opulent living areas, this home represents what is possible through good design, and a judicious approach to refinement. Peruse the following images below and get a glimpse of this stylish mews refurbishment.
With a stunning street presence, this mews home manages to traverse the barrier between modern functionality and chic contemporary design. Effortless style exudes from every aspect of this house, and ensures the viewer a sense of intrigue and enthusiasm. Sleek lines and a neutral colour scheme blend wonderfully with the timber garage door to the undercover car space. This façade is a wonderful combination of lighter elements fused with stark contrasting hues. The general vibe and atmosphere of the home is a bright white, and the dark front door creates a playful yet defined sense of taste and refinement. The other element which is quite noticeable in this mews home is the roof. Wonderfully reflective and subtly encompassing the loft level windows, this roof adds a sense of contemporary industrialism to the home, and induces a luxurious and practical aesthetic.
Now this is a living room! Replete with comfortable and sumptuous shag rug, cosy yet modern furniture and Eames lounge chair, this space oozes style and a refined sense of class. What is particularly stunning about this refurbishment is the wonderful and plentiful natural light. Thanks to a central skylight, the rear extension to this property is well lit and cheerful. Furthermore, we are able to see the well-landscaped courtyard beyond. This outdoor space infuses a sense of life and nature. Bi-fold doors help to bring the outside ‘in’, as well as ensure the area is a perfect space for entertaining and family living.
The colour scheme of this home is a clean and crisp, however, the furniture contrasts this by being dark and reflective. In this example we can see the gorgeous black table and matching black chairs which infuse class, elegance, and a sense of sophistication. Moreover, the kitchen also contrasts the space wonderfully by incorporating a warm timber tone. Statement lighting helps to define the dining space, and brings a sense of formality without sacrificing the casual ambience.
These statement stairs are an excellent indication of the designer’s attention to design and innovation. To preserve the light that is supplied from the top level of the home, the stairs are translucent which prevents the stairwell from feeling dark and cloistered. Light is free to travel through the stairs and the result is a space that feels spacious and airy.
A refurbishment wouldn't be complete without a gorgeously modern and stylish bathroom. This space does not disappoint. Feeling a little more like a 5-star retreat than a family home, this washing area exudes class and tranquillity. From the free-standing bath to the colossal rain shower, this room is gorgeously appointed, well-lit, and sumptuously lavish. The colour scheme that has been employed here is a lovely fusion of crisp white, modern cream, and a richer mushroom tone. By including these darker elements, the space evokes a deep soulfulness, and arouses dramatic relaxation.
