Stunning mews house renovation in Central London

For all the exterior individuality and charm that mews homes have to offer, they often fall into a homogeneous category of quaintly appealing, and yet somewhat run-of-the-mill British design. Not so with this stunning renovation from Saunders Interiors. Given a rare insight into what can be achieved with shrewd planning and meticulous attention to detail, today on homify we tour a beautiful mews house in Central London. This charming character-filled residence has been given a complete overhaul, and functions as a second home for a family moving into the city. Due to this, the project came with a restricted budget.

Utilising their astute and discerning expertise, Saunders Interiors have managed to utilise their circumscribed resources imperceptibly, resulting in a home of high-class and luxurious finishes throughout. From the attention grabbing glass staircase, to the opulent living areas, this home represents what is possible through good design, and a judicious approach to refinement. Peruse the following images below and get a glimpse of this stylish mews refurbishment.