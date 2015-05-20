A family's first-class home extension

These days it's commonplace to see traditional homes with modern extensions. It's not hard to understand why they're increasing in popularity when you consider they add valuable extra space and provide a more open-plan alternative to the often compartmentalised house plans typical to older properties.

Today we're looking at a stunning extension, complete with aluminium bi-folding doors and a dazzling skylight, which has been designed by the professionals at Rococo. The extension is being used as a dining area and has been decorated in an elegant, contemporary style.

Let's take a peek…