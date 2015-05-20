A family's first-class home extension

These days it's commonplace to see traditional homes with modern extensions. It's not hard to understand why they're increasing in popularity when you consider they add valuable extra space and provide a more open-plan alternative to the often compartmentalised house plans typical to older properties.
Today we're looking at a stunning extension, complete with aluminium bi-folding doors and a dazzling skylight, which has been designed by the professionals at Rococo. The extension is being used as a dining area and has been decorated in an elegant, contemporary style.
Let's take a peek…
In front of us is a fresh and open dining area, decorated in a calming neutral palette that reflects the natural tones of the garden. From this angle we can see how the dining area has been dividing using furniture to create areas for eating and relaxing, while still enjoying an open-plan layout.
Evidently, this project is all about integrating the house into the surrounds in a sensitive way, as well as complementing the existing look and feel of the house itself.
The aluminium bi-folding doors retract back to open the dining room out onto the patio. The removal of visual and physical boundaries creates a flow of space between the interior and the garden. It seems as though the wall has been entirely removed, making this room neither distinctly part of the house nor part of the garden.
When the weather is less than agreeable, the doors can be closed to keep the room cosy and warm, without having to say goodbye to the attractive view.
Forget overpriced restaurants. The modern skylight runs down the centre of the ceiling, offering a direct view up to the stars at night, thus making this dining room the perfect place for a romantic dinner.
If you're looking for a spot to eat a weekend brunch, you have access to the perfect setting in this contemporary, light-filled dining room. Illuminated by sunlight streaming in from every angle, this is a refreshing and cheerful place to start your morning.
Whether you want to take five minutes to sit in the shade and enjoy a cooling drink, or to curl up in the warmth with a good book and watch the rain fall outside, this orangery is the perfect spot.
With the doors open it feels as though you're outside, able to smell the mowed grass and fresh air. This is possible night or day thanks to the stylish white spotlights that border the ceiling.
The simple and stylish design of the orangery has been complemented by tasteful modern interiors, such as the wicker chairs and pale timber dining table, finished with a quirky printed tablecloth.
The soft pink of the flowers matches the pastel coloured seat cushions, bringing yet another touch of nature to the interior.
