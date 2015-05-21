From drab office to stylish apartment

The garden terrace is a great spot to entertain guests, offering a breathtaking view of the city that can be enjoyed at any hour. The underwater lights flood the terrace with soft white light, creating a sophisticated backdrop to the cocktail parties which undoubtedly take place here, running late into the night. Lights have also been hidden in the planters, which creates a stunning visual effect once the sun sets.

