The house of sparkling wonders

James Rippon James Rippon
Crouch End Private Client | London, LLI Design LLI Design
With so many interesting design elements to this home, it's hard to find somewhere to start. Crouch End, North London is where you will find this magnificent newly-built terrace home, that even boasts views towards the historic Alexandra Palace. Having recently purchased the stunning 3000 sq foot home, the owners enlisted interior designers LLI Design to help choose the interior design scheme. The experts also contributed to the interior during the building stage. Read on to see what an idyllic and modern new build townhouse in London looks like.

A beacon of light

Rear external - showing kitchen / living / dining room LLI Design Modern living room
LLI Design

Rear external—showing kitchen / living / dining room

LLI Design
LLI Design
LLI Design

As viewed from the elevated rear garden, the first design element that grabs our attention is the spacious double-height volume of the living space. The multi-level property has been designed so that the living spaces of the ground floor feel overwhelmingly roomy and jubilant, without sacrificing much floorspace. The ethereal glow of the openly designed interior is created by shrewd lighting choices and a dominance of white, which gives the space a warm radiance. Glass balustrades and the absence of heavy partitions means light can freely bounce around the space at night, whilst during the day, sunlight can flood every corner of the home thanks to the large glazed glass windows. The same tiles have been used for the ground floor as well as the adjacent terrace, creating a more seamless marriage between the indoors and out. A simple, yet highly effective design  point.

The floor plan

Floorplan LLI Design
LLI Design

Floorplan

LLI Design
LLI Design
LLI Design

Sometimes it is necessary to view a floor plan to get a real sense of the design and layout. This home is split over four levels- the ground floor houses the enviable double-height living space, as well as the garage and utility room to the front. Moving up the stairs that grace one wall of the large living space you move to a second spacious, single-height lounge room. On the third floor you will find the 2 bedrooms; the master bedroom with ensuite and rear balcony that overlooks the garden, and second bedroom with ensuite. The upper floor is made up of 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom, to complete the stunning family home.

What's your idea of a modern townhouse?

Crouch End Private Client | London, LLI Design LLI Design Country style houses
LLI Design

Crouch End Private Client | London

LLI Design
LLI Design
LLI Design

Here we see the balcony of the master bedroom, which gives mum and dad a generous amount of space to enjoy themselves outdoors. Above is the window of the one of the 3 upper level bedrooms. The choice of exterior materials and colours are contemporary and stylish; timber cladding and matte black, complemented by the ever present glass windows.

Free

Double height void and feature staircase leading to kitchen / living / dining LLI Design Modern kitchen
LLI Design

Double height void and feature staircase leading to kitchen / living / dining

LLI Design
LLI Design
LLI Design

Diving into the interior, it is only now we can understand just how roomy the ground floor is. Well-scaled furnishings chosen by LLI ensure the volume does not feel too overwhelming, and their smart spatial arrangement dissects the room comfortably. The kitchen was designed to sit at the back of the open plan room, so not to be visible from above or interrupt the flow from inside to outside, when the doors to the terrace are opened wide.

Subtle connections

Crouch End Private Client | London, LLI Design LLI Design Country style living room
LLI Design

Crouch End Private Client | London

LLI Design
LLI Design
LLI Design

The dominance of white in the walls and flooring, as well as for some furnishings, only augments the feeling of spaciousness, as does the shrewd choice of large panel tiles. The contemporary chandelier visible in the first image is also slightly visible from this angle; spiralling past the first floor towards the ground floor, it helps to visually connect the two levels.

Love modern new builds like this spectacular home? Then you are going to love this grand, 3 storey new build for a family.

Are you a fan of new builds, or older, more classic homes? Leave us a comment and let us know below.

