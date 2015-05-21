The house of sparkling wonders

With so many interesting design elements to this home, it's hard to find somewhere to start. Crouch End, North London is where you will find this magnificent newly-built terrace home, that even boasts views towards the historic Alexandra Palace. Having recently purchased the stunning 3000 sq foot home, the owners enlisted interior designers LLI Design to help choose the interior design scheme. The experts also contributed to the interior during the building stage. Read on to see what an idyllic and modern new build townhouse in London looks like.
As viewed from the elevated rear garden, the first design element that grabs our attention is the spacious double-height volume of the living space. The multi-level property has been designed so that the living spaces of the ground floor feel overwhelmingly roomy and jubilant, without sacrificing much floorspace. The ethereal glow of the openly designed interior is created by shrewd lighting choices and a dominance of white, which gives the space a warm radiance. Glass balustrades and the absence of heavy partitions means light can freely bounce around the space at night, whilst during the day, sunlight can flood every corner of the home thanks to the large glazed glass windows. The same tiles have been used for the ground floor as well as the adjacent terrace, creating a more seamless marriage between the indoors and out. A simple, yet highly effective design point.
Sometimes it is necessary to view a floor plan to get a real sense of the design and layout. This home is split over four levels- the ground floor houses the enviable double-height living space, as well as the garage and utility room to the front. Moving up the stairs that grace one wall of the large living space you move to a second spacious, single-height lounge room. On the third floor you will find the 2 bedrooms; the master bedroom with ensuite and rear balcony that overlooks the garden, and second bedroom with ensuite. The upper floor is made up of 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom, to complete the stunning family home.
Here we see the balcony of the master bedroom, which gives mum and dad a generous amount of space to enjoy themselves outdoors. Above is the window of the one of the 3 upper level bedrooms. The choice of exterior materials and colours are contemporary and stylish; timber cladding and matte black, complemented by the ever present glass windows.
Diving into the interior, it is only now we can understand just how roomy the ground floor is. Well-scaled furnishings chosen by LLI ensure the volume does not feel too overwhelming, and their smart spatial arrangement dissects the room comfortably. The kitchen was designed to sit at the back of the open plan room, so not to be visible from above or interrupt the flow from inside to outside, when the doors to the terrace are opened wide.
The dominance of white in the walls and flooring, as well as for some furnishings, only augments the feeling of spaciousness, as does the shrewd choice of large panel tiles. The contemporary chandelier visible in the first image is also slightly visible from this angle; spiralling past the first floor towards the ground floor, it helps to visually connect the two levels.
