A kitchen island is the must-have element of any modern kitchen. As homes become more open plan, with living spaces more connected and integrated, a kitchen island serves as a way to still define the kitchen space without compromising on a desire for a more integrated home.

It's commonplace in many modern homes to have the kitchen, dining and lounge areas all in the one living space. In order to still define the function of each area the placement of the couches, dining tables and the kitchen island is fundamental to the functionality and overall feel of a modern and open plan home.

To get a feel for the huge variety of styles and variations available, take a look at these 10 modern kitchen islands.