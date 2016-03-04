A kitchen island is the must-have element of any modern kitchen. As homes become more open plan, with living spaces more connected and integrated, a kitchen island serves as a way to still define the kitchen space without compromising on a desire for a more integrated home.
It's commonplace in many modern homes to have the kitchen, dining and lounge areas all in the one living space. In order to still define the function of each area the placement of the couches, dining tables and the kitchen island is fundamental to the functionality and overall feel of a modern and open plan home.
To get a feel for the huge variety of styles and variations available, take a look at these 10 modern kitchen islands.
Rencraft have composed this kitchen setting that is our idea of the perfect country style kitchen, all with a spark of modern flair.
The ambient tones of blue and grey are illuminated by a skylight that hovers directly above the kitchen island, almost like a beacon of light beaming down from above. With detailed Edwardian kitchen joinery and ultra-modern fittings and appliances, this kitchen space is one to be proud of.
Kitchens need not stick to a particular theme or style and can be as individual as you are. This one of a kind kitchen is like nothing you've seen before and is sure to be the talking point of this family's home.
Designed by PAN|brasilia, this kitchen boasts a unique mix of oak cabinets, bespoke Soapstone benchtops and sink, and Sandstone kitchen island with matching splashback. The 50 million year old Sandstone even has fossilised fish ingrained!
The beauty of timeless interior colours, such as white, black and rich timber are hard to deny. These classic colours have come together perfectly in this modern kitchen from Inglish Design, which boasts a unique kitchen island with illuminated display units to show-off your favourite decorative pieces.
This bold kitchen island has been cleverly integrated around the columns to create an intimate kitchen that still feels anything but segregated.
Red is a colour often used in kitchen settings as it is known to ignite the sense of taste and can stimulate the appetite. With red used by Planet Furniture for the island as well as the light fittings and other decorative elements, this kitchen sure packs a visual punch.
Also using colour to their advantage, the owners of this spacious kitchen, by Lisa Melvin Design, have used a muted colour palette, accentuated by the simple addition of bright yellow chairs to complement the kitchen island.
In a home this size it is necessary to divide the functions of each space accordingly, in order to not feel like the house is too large. Opting for a recessed oven and no protruding handles, a seamless flow can be felt in this bright and welcoming kitchen.
AD3 Design have used an enduring colour scheme of white, black, grey and chrome in this this kitchen setting, which is the epitome of timeless elegance.
Perpendicular to the kitchen island itself is the unmissable timber breakfast bar. Here, mum or dad can cook dinner whilst still helping out the children as they get stuck into their homework.
Here, a wonderful blend of finished timber is completed with polished stone benchtops, with a kitchen island from Churchwood Design taking centre stage. We love how it almost looks like a table, with recessed shelves hiding those items not often used.
Simple and refined, this kitchen speaks volumes about the functionality of a kitchen island. An otherwise simple colour scheme in a kitchen by Cue & Co. of London has been given a burst of life with a pink range splashback and complementary bar stools. Here, food can be prepared and cooked whilst still interacting with the rest of the house.
Studio 3 Kitchens have come up with a design that is a little more uncommon, incorporating the stove top, oven and a small sink all into the kitchen island itself.
Often the stove is recessed into the wall of the kitchen behind the island whereas here it has been conveniently placed below the stove top so food meals can be prepared whilst facing out into the open plan living arrangement.
Last but not least we see a kitchen island that forms part of a church conversion by Brownfield Green. The perfect kitchen and dining space for entertaining, this combined space is everything a modern home should be – connected, free-flowing and conducive to interaction.
