Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

​Home cleaning tricks

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
An Indoor Kitchen with a View of the Outside, Vogue Kitchens Vogue Kitchens Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Loading admin actions …

When it comes to cleaning house, neat freaks tend to have the best advice and tips. Well, that is what we thought until we stumbled upon a treasure case of tricks conjured up by lazy homeowners – now there’s a bunch that knows how to get cleaning done quickly and easily! 

And whether you identify with being ‘lazy’ or ‘a perfectionist’, you’re going to love these ideas for getting your place spic and span in record time!

Let’s take it from the top…

1. Have less stuff

apartment V-21, VALENTIROV&PARTNERS VALENTIROV&PARTNERS Minimalist living room
VALENTIROV&amp;PARTNERS

apartment V-21

VALENTIROV&PARTNERS
VALENTIROV&amp;PARTNERS
VALENTIROV&PARTNERS

Sounds like a no-brainer – that’s because it is! Approaching your interior design from a minimalist point of view will definitely provide you with fewer items to dust and polish.

Give it a go!

2. Take advantage of your dishwasher

homify Classic style kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Here’s the best tip you’ll ever receive: your dishwasher’s not just for cleaning dishes, pots and cups! Try throwing in shoes, car parts, plastic toys and small tools. 

And although some people proclaim that you can even clean your crusty, crisp-stained keyboard in there as well, we recommend that you provide with this one at your own risk!

3. Wear fluffy socks to dust so much less

Tilo, Rochene Floors Rochene Floors Modern walls & floors Wood
Rochene Floors

Rochene Floors
Rochene Floors
Rochene Floors

Who knew that fluffy socks could be a magnet for dust and hair? 

Walk around the house for an entire weekend wearing only comfy, fluffy socks on your feet, and those floors will look like you’ve just dusted the entire house.

4. Clean the microwave quickly and easily

Modern white gloss kitchen Style Within Modern kitchen White white kitchen,gloss kitchen,modern kitchen,flat kitchen cabinet,integrated microwave,integrated handle,kitchen lighting,glass splashback,kitchen splashback,blue splashback,quartz worktop,white worktop
Style Within

Modern white gloss kitchen

Style Within
Style Within
Style Within

Few things are as revolting as the stench of leftovers that waft from the microwave. Even if you don't notice it, food bacteria from multiple uses can accumulate in there over time. 

For an easy fix, pour two cups of water and ½ cup of vinegar into a microwave-safe bowl and nuke it for three minutes on full power. Wipe your microwave clean and it's as good as new.

5. Keep a plastic grocery bag on the counter while you cook

High Rise Renaissance, BROOKSBERRY & ASSOCIATES KITCHENS AND BATHS BROOKSBERRY & ASSOCIATES KITCHENS AND BATHS Classic style kitchen
BROOKSBERRY &amp; ASSOCIATES KITCHENS AND BATHS

BROOKSBERRY & ASSOCIATES KITCHENS AND BATHS
BROOKSBERRY &amp; ASSOCIATES KITCHENS AND BATHS
BROOKSBERRY & ASSOCIATES KITCHENS AND BATHS

Who has cleaning-energy left after cooking a huge meal? 

To make that post-dinner clean-up proceed so much faster, tie a plastic grocery bag to a counter or cabinet handle and toss in bits of trash and food scraps for the compost pile while you cook. 

Interior designers, electricians and many more – we have them all here on homify. See our professionals page for more info.

6. Make your bed before you get out of it

Bedroom 1 In:Style Direct Modern style bedroom
In:Style Direct

Bedroom 1

In:Style Direct
In:Style Direct
In:Style Direct

Before getting up to face the day, simply sit with your back against the headboard and your feet facing the end, then pull the comforter and sheets up toward your waist. Slide out of the side, and there you go: a whole new level of tidiness!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Buy dark towels that don’t show stains

Bathrooms by King of Cotton, King of Cotton King of Cotton BathroomTextiles & accessories
King of Cotton

Bathrooms by King of Cotton

King of Cotton
King of Cotton
King of Cotton

Forget the creams and whites; rather go with darker hues for your towels to hide the stains, particularly those pesky ones that are seemingly inevitable when removing makeup.

This doesn’t mean that you can forego giving them a regular wash, though!

8. Squeegee your shower door before getting out

Modern Bathroom Joe Ginsberg Design Modern bathroom
Joe Ginsberg Design

Modern Bathroom

Joe Ginsberg Design
Joe Ginsberg Design
Joe Ginsberg Design

Feel like giving up on scrubbing grimy bathroom tiles? Squeegee your tiled walls and glass shower door after every use to make the chore less dreadful. 

And if those laziness levels have reached record readings, simply spray them with no-wipe cleaner. Problem solved!

9. Buy anti-microbial doormats

An Indoor Kitchen with a View of the Outside, Vogue Kitchens Vogue Kitchens Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Vogue Kitchens

An Indoor Kitchen with a View of the Outside

Vogue Kitchens
Vogue Kitchens
Vogue Kitchens

This is actually an infomercial product you can try out! This astounding invention will trap any dirt coming from outside before it even enters your home. 

For better results, enforce a no-shoes policy to avoid having dirt tracked across your carpets and tile floors. The less dirt, the less cleaning you'll have to do later.

10. Clean as you go

Living Room SWM Interiors & Sourcing Ltd Modern living room Sofa,ottoman,floor lamp,ceiling shade,rug
SWM Interiors &amp; Sourcing Ltd

Living Room

SWM Interiors & Sourcing Ltd
SWM Interiors &amp; Sourcing Ltd
SWM Interiors & Sourcing Ltd

Think back to childhood to when Mum told you to put things back where you found them. This is the best way to keep your home tidy. 

And whenever you go to a different part of your house, make a conscious effort to put something away. After all, you're already up and moving! 

Since we’re already in the “spirit of spotlessness”, let’s see these: 19 clever ideas to make cleaning your home less of a chore!

Simple and affordable patio ideas
Which of these tips sped up your cleaning schedule?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks