Maida Vale home extension

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
homify Modern living room
Today on homify 360°, we take a quick look at the space-enhancing skills of architectural firm Guttfield Architecture. With a number of extension projects under their belts, these experts have a 100% record with Planning Applications adding contemporary spaces to period-style buildings. 

First, we’ll check out a project which saw a full-width rear extension (the first of its kind on the street), and a new kitchen and living space to an existing garden flat. Then we’ll see how an extra layout gifted an existing structure with a new living area.

Scroll on to see the results…

Project 1: The rear façade

Maida Vale Extensions homify Modern garden
It doesn’t take a genius to see the difference between the new extension and the existing structure. And we’re not sure about you, but we are just crazy about façades which show off contrasting surfaces, like traditional brick offsetting with sleek- and-slim metals/glass. 

Project 1: Letting in the light

Maida Vale Extensions homify Modern living room
Thanks to a generous amount of glass (coating not only the sliding doors, but also the windows and skylight), these interiors have no worry about being labelled “gloomy”. 

A fresh amount of sunshine spills indoors, bringing a beautiful helping of garden views with it to brighten up this open-plan living area which flows seamlessly into the dining room/kitchen.

Project 1: Culinary crafts

Maida Vale Extensions homify Modern kitchen
Of course the heart of every home needs significantly more than artificial- and natural kitchen lighting. Legroom, storage spaces, adequate worktop surfaces and sufficient style are also quite crucial to ensure a kitchen space that makes working and socialising equally easy and enjoyable. 

We especially love those tiled backsplash surfaces that, together with the wooden floor, ensure a touch of texture and pattern into this otherwise clean and subtle interior space.

Project 2: A new living space

Maida Vale Extensions homify Modern living room
Another project that was also completed by Guttfield Architecture saw an existing structure getting to enjoy a new living space. And of course what would new indoor space be without a firm link with the outdoors? 

That window/glass door design ensures that natural light enters the room, while the white/neutral-toned surfaces of the furniture and décor allow the glow to dance around the space most delightfully. 

For more space-worthy inspiration, take a look at: A family's futuristic home extension.

Small bathroom renovation ideas
