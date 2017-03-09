Small bathroom renovation ideas

Bad bathrooms haunt us, but we're happy to be horrified by outdated, badly thought out spaces, if there's the promise of seeing how they were transformed.

Bathroom designers are fast becoming our heroes, as they frequently take rooms that look beyond saving and turn them into havens of relaxation and tranquillity, but don't just take out word for it.

We found five projects to show you today, which will not only inspire you to take on a revamp of your own (if your bathroom design has seen better days), but also demonstrate the genius of professionals.

Let's take a look!