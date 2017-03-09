Your browser is out-of-date.

Lighting ideas for the home

TREVINO CHABRAND Taller de Arquitectura, TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio Modern living room
We're constantly seeing advice that talks about the importance of layered lighting for your home, but what exactly does that mean? 

We're not all professional interior designers, so we need an explanation. But fear not, we've figured it out! Instead of simply plumping for one main light in each room and ignoring other spaces, you need to start thinking about more unusual ways to light your home, inside and out.

All of your illuminations, from hallways to façades, will come together to create a cohesively and beautifully lit house!

1. With a row of downlighters

The Pont design

You can create an amazing façade that will impress guests as they walk up to your front door.

2. Natural and artificial lighting combined

dining room homify Modern dining room Engineered Wood glulam,extension,dining room,glass,sliding doors,skylight,timber frame,exposed frame,beams,plywood,suffolk,architecture
dining room

Will make a dining room infinitely more inviting and delicious at all hours of the day.

3. Floor lights make for an amazing hallway entrance

TREVINO CHABRAND Taller de Arquitectura, TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio Modern living room
Such ceremony when entering the house!

4. Spotlights are ideal

Casa Ped, CONSTRUCTORA ARQOCE CONSTRUCTORA ARQOCE Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
When you have some great textures that deserves to be highlighted.

5. Even a tiny courtyard garden can become something special

homify Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
If you use the right outdoor lighting! Uplighters are fabulous.

6. This fantastic external wall has been lit to perfection

Casas Trapecio, INDICO INDICO Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
And shows off the artistry of the slate installation so well.

7. Numerous ceiling lights are wonderful

homify Modern walls & floors
When you have glossy wall surfaces you want to show off.

8. Adding lighting to wooden features

Dom w szarościach, COCO Pracownia projektowania wnętrz COCO Pracownia projektowania wnętrz Minimalist living room
Is a gorgeous idea for a warmer ambience.

9. Simple floor lights can be incredibly impactful

Casa La Escondida, fc3arquitectura fc3arquitectura Modern walls & floors Pottery
if you get the placement right. This would be a wonderful home entrance design!

10. Bright white lighting is important for functional spaces

homify Modern walls & floors
Such as kitchens! It's also handy if you have some fab walls to show off.

11. Natural light is impossible to beat

Casa J+S ARQUIMIA ARQUITECTOS, Arquimia Arquitectos Arquimia Arquitectos Modern walls & floors
And these glass wall blocks are amazing. Just look how much they illuminate the stairs!

12. Under-cabinet kitchen lighting is so handy

Blue & Cream Gloss Kitchen, Aberdare, South Wales, Hitchings & Thomas Ltd Hitchings & Thomas Ltd Modern kitchen Blue
Hitchings &amp; Thomas Ltd

Blue & Cream Gloss Kitchen, Aberdare, South Wales

You can make your worktops instantly more usable.

13. Ceiling edge lighting

Casa em S. Pedro do Estoril, Ricardo Moreno Arquitectos Ricardo Moreno Arquitectos Modern kitchen
This is a trend we can get excited about! What an impact and it looks so modern.

14. Illuminate your wall niches

Beautiful Living Room Interiors, 3D Power Visualization Pvt. Ltd. 3D Power Visualization Pvt. Ltd. Modern living room
And suddenly you have engaging, dynamic accents throughout your home without creating clutter.

15. Home entrance lighting

TREVINO CHABRAND Taller de Arquitectura, TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio Modern houses
Needs to be a mix of authoritative, welcoming and safety-conscious, which is why floor illumination is perfect.

16. For a really modern home

homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Layer different shapes and styles of lighting within one space. Round spotlights and square wall lights can be the best of friends!

For more lighting inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: These home lighting blunders are easy to avoid.

Maida Vale home extension
Which of these lighting ideas might you copy?

