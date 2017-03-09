Lighting ideas for the home

We're constantly seeing advice that talks about the importance of layered lighting for your home, but what exactly does that mean?

We're not all professional interior designers, so we need an explanation. But fear not, we've figured it out! Instead of simply plumping for one main light in each room and ignoring other spaces, you need to start thinking about more unusual ways to light your home, inside and out.

All of your illuminations, from hallways to façades, will come together to create a cohesively and beautifully lit house!