Lighting ideas for the home

We're constantly seeing advice that talks about the importance of layered lighting for your home, but what exactly does that mean?
We're not all professional interior designers, so we need an explanation. But fear not, we've figured it out! Instead of simply plumping for one main light in each room and ignoring other spaces, you need to start thinking about more unusual ways to light your home, inside and out.
All of your illuminations, from hallways to façades, will come together to create a cohesively and beautifully lit house!
You can create an amazing façade that will impress guests as they walk up to your front door.
Will make a dining room infinitely more inviting and delicious at all hours of the day.
Such ceremony when entering the house!
When you have some great textures that deserves to be highlighted.
If you use the right outdoor lighting! Uplighters are fabulous.
And shows off the artistry of the slate installation so well.
When you have glossy wall surfaces you want to show off.
Is a gorgeous idea for a warmer ambience.
if you get the placement right. This would be a wonderful home entrance design!
Such as kitchens! It's also handy if you have some fab walls to show off.
And these glass wall blocks are amazing. Just look how much they illuminate the stairs!
You can make your worktops instantly more usable.
This is a trend we can get excited about! What an impact and it looks so modern.
And suddenly you have engaging, dynamic accents throughout your home without creating clutter.
Needs to be a mix of authoritative, welcoming and safety-conscious, which is why floor illumination is perfect.
Layer different shapes and styles of lighting within one space. Round spotlights and square wall lights can be the best of friends!
