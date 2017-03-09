A large luxury home in Surrey

For today’s homify 360° discovery, we take a look at a modern-style house that shows off the goodness of glass. From the professionals over at IQ Glass UK comes a stylish Surrey structure which boasts a delicious amount of glass surfaces, including sliding doors which are used throughout the house to maximise natural light and provide the interiors with panoramic views of the surroundings grounds (which turn out to be quite stunning).
But it doesn’t stop with doors and windows; glass balustrades have also been installed inside of the glass sliding doors on the second level to create a Juliet balcony and provide safety for the homeowners. In addition, glass floors are used to provide natural light into the basement level below ground.
Let’s take a look!
Even though we usually end off our homify 360° tours with a full-on façade view of the structure, we just couldn’t wait any longer to share this glowing beauty with you. Thanks to glass taking up the majority of the façade surfaces, we are treated to a light and bright view of the interiors as soon as dusk falls and the artificial outdoor lighting is switched on.
And doesn’t that vast tiled terrace look simply smashing for an outdoor get-together?
Told you that the outdoors were brag worthy! How many people are fortunate enough to have a relaxing sit-down in their (spacious) living room and enjoy such a vast and fresh view?
We can definitely understand the reasoning behind including more glass surfaces than opaque walls for this modern house!
To really get a social vibe going, the architects of this structure opted to include a kitchen, dining area and living room in an open-plan layout, with nothing requiring more than a hop and a skip to take the guests from one spot to the next.
Notice how gorgeously the indoor colour palette (light neutrals and earthy hues) contrasts with the fresh greens and browns of the outdoors.
It’s as if every single element in this house draws attention to those glass surfaces.
Even the furniture are of the slim and subtle kind, allowing our eyes a quick gaze at their contemporary designs before leading our views back to the freshness in the background.
But even though glass is the main star of this architectural show, special mention needs to go to the other materials used for this construction, especially the wood.
Just see how delightful this side angle of the house proves to be with timber panels adding a rich, textured look to the façade – and once the sunshine starts playing hide and seek with the shadows, it’s a pure visual delight to behold!
