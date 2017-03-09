A large luxury home in Surrey

For today’s homify 360° discovery, we take a look at a modern-style house that shows off the goodness of glass. From the professionals over at IQ Glass UK comes a stylish Surrey structure which boasts a delicious amount of glass surfaces, including sliding doors which are used throughout the house to maximise natural light and provide the interiors with panoramic views of the surroundings grounds (which turn out to be quite stunning).

But it doesn’t stop with doors and windows; glass balustrades have also been installed inside of the glass sliding doors on the second level to create a Juliet balcony and provide safety for the homeowners. In addition, glass floors are used to provide natural light into the basement level below ground.

Let’s take a look!