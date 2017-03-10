Affordable bathroom makeover ideas

When it comes to kitchens and bathrooms, renovations tend to be surprisingly expensive for the smaller size of these rooms, considering that a lot of the costs are hidden in the walls (such as plumbing and electrical work). However, should your bathroom be in relatively good shape, yet still require a new facelift, there are various ways in which you can input some style without deflating your entire home-makeover budget.

Best of all? Almost all of these tips can be achieved with little or no professional help (depending on your level of DIY expertise, of course).

Let’s see what our bathroom design options are…