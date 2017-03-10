Affordable bathroom makeover ideas

When it comes to kitchens and bathrooms, renovations tend to be surprisingly expensive for the smaller size of these rooms, considering that a lot of the costs are hidden in the walls (such as plumbing and electrical work). However, should your bathroom be in relatively good shape, yet still require a new facelift, there are various ways in which you can input some style without deflating your entire home-makeover budget.
Best of all? Almost all of these tips can be achieved with little or no professional help (depending on your level of DIY expertise, of course).
Let’s see what our bathroom design options are…
Since painting is one of the easiest and quickest ways to spruce up any room, we recommend considering adding some new colour to your bathroom. But be careful about choosing a tone: some blues and greens can be cold and unkind to skin tones, while too bright a colour may be overwhelming in a small space.
Fortunately, if you choose a colour and don’t like the effect, it’s easy to paint over again.
A lot of DIYers treat their bathrooms to new looks via faucets, seeing as many faucets are now sold in kits that include all the fittings and complete instructions.
Just make sure you have the right type for the number of hole openings in the sink.
Certain companies will come in and reface your bathroom countertop with a 6 mm veneer of granite, for the look of solid granite at a fraction of the cost. Alternatively, you can have a boring or worn laminate counter refaced with new laminate.
Lots of options are available on the market, with various ones closely mimicking stone, wood or other natural finishes.
Don’t see that mirror as just a reflective surface to help you check your hair – hang it up like wall art. Scoop up an ornate frame at an antique store (or pick out a nice one at a framer’s) and have the framer make it into a mirror for you.
Attractive framed mirrors in every style from country to modern can also be found at thrift stores, antique markets and home stores.
Way too many bathrooms are cursed with a single light fixture directly above the mirror – can you say “unflattering shadows”?
If you don’t want to have side sconces wired in, you can always look for a fixture with two lights side by side, which will at least direct the light a little more to either side of your face.
From lighting designers to moving companies, we have them all here on homify, and many more. Check out our professionals page.
How about covering up that not-too-beautiful floor with a pure-wool area rug? Unlike synthetics, wool is moisture and mildew resistant, resists dirt and can be cleaned fairly easily.
What’s more, if you choose an Oriental or Persian style, it is sure to add a touch of class. And simply hang it up to dry after each shower / bathing session.
Making your own shower curtain is an easy job. Simply measure the shower opening and purchase a few metres of beautiful fabric from a fabric outlet store. Finish the edges with iron-on hemming tape and sew curtain rings along the top. Buy a plastic curtain liner from a bath shop, and hang.
Instant style and colour!
Think scale with bath accessories, but don’t think you have to display only small things. One beautiful vase or piece of artwork (a sealed print is best if your bathroom gets very steamy) can bring some tremendous “wow” to a small space.
Of course a beautiful space needs to be spotless as well. Thus: This is how to clean your bathroom in under 10 minutes.