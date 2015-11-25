DIY Autumn Decoration Ideas

At homify we believe it's the simple things that have the best results. Sometimes all it takes is imagination and a different perspective to create something amazing! So, why spend more money on things when you can simply create them on your own? All you need is the right advice and the right inspiration.

Here is what you will need to get started:

1. Candle Jar - paintbrush, leaves, glue, string

2. Pocket emptier—leaves, glue, balloon

3. Wall decorations—cardboard (cut into a shape of your choice), coloured paint, leaves, paintbrush, glue

And there you have it. Yes, it's that simple! Of course, these are all ideas for you to be inspired by. Personalise them even more with your very own personal touch! For example, choose your favourite colour or cut the cardboard into shapes. Whatever you choose, don't forget most of all, have fun!

Don't forget to:

