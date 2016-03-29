Before & After: A Fresh Twist on an Old Bakery

The property we're going to look at today has undergone a huge transformation, taking it from a run-down and neglected bakery to a sleek and contemporary family home. In fact, we're looking at not only one but two buildings: the bakery itself and the detached baker's house next door. Both were in a dire state and in need of renovation, which is where NRAP Architects stepped in.
Faced with a boarded up commercial property, which was also more recently used as a laundrette, and a shabby two-up-two-down free standing house, which had been rented out for a number of years, the experts needed to employ a bold and creative approach. As you can see from the images below, they weren't fazed by the challenge. What stands today is a bright and spacious house that is testimony to the vision and skill of both the occupants and the professionals.
Let's take a closer look…
Worn, drab and uninviting, these buildings in their original state are lacking in kerb appeal and it's not even clear what their function or purpose is. Passers-by are left wondering if this is a home, an office or simply a squat?
The bakery looks more like a garage than a space suitable for habitation. The two buildings are located behind a parade of shops within a sea of car parking and so the new design urgently needed to address the issue of privacy.
The old bakery and baker's house have become one and the finished result thankfully looks nothing like the sorry sight we saw in the first image.
A white brick wall, which contrasts with the black steel cladding, provides that all important privacy that was missing before. The extension, which now connects the two buildings looks quirky and modern—a good indication of what we can expect to find inside.
The transformation is truly outstanding! The fresh white façade has been opened up with bi-folding doors, which lead out on to the gravelled driveway.
When we compare the before image to what it looks like now, it's clear to see the drive and courtyard area have been greatly improved. The entire exterior now looks neat, stylish and contemporary thanks to the knowledge and skill of NRAP Architects.
White walls, high ceilings and modern skylights ensure the living room is light and bright, with an almost tangible feeling of calm and serenity. A practical and considered layout means that this room is neither too cramped nor too sparse.
The neutral colour scheme allows for varied pieces of stylish furniture to take the lime light, such as the origami-style light shade, the layered coffee table and an esteemed Eames lounge chair.
The chic sofa in a soft shade of grey has been strategically placed beneath the skylights to benefit from the natural light filtering in.
Although white is dominant in this room, it still has a cosy feel to it that invites us to linger, whilst he textures are varied, and bring warmth to the interior. We're thinking particularly of the floor rug and the fluffy cushion and throw combination, which look very inviting!
The exposed brick in conjunction with the grey tiled floor and stark white walls give the hallway an industrial feel. In another nod to the current trend, stripped-back timber benches line the back wall.
It's not unusual to find industrial elements in a modern or minimalist home, mainly because the styles work so well together—as is evident here.
The open plan kitchen and dining area is a vision of white, incorporating an even more minimalist design than the living area. In keeping with the minimalist theme, the painted beams below the pitched roof are a modern take on a traditional feature, reminding us of the history of this incredible building whilst locating it firmly in the 21st century.
Skylights work together with the fully retractable patio doors to allow the light from outside to infiltrate every corner of the lower floor. Ultimately, all the elements come together to create a kitchen and dining space ideal for entertaining family and friends.
A vibrant green splashback and retro style chairs in a daring shade of yellow stand out against the almost entirely white backdrop. The colours help to separate the kitchen from the dining area without the need to introduce any partitions. The end result is an edgy, modern space that again embraces the commercial past of the building.
