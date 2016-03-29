Before & After: A Fresh Twist on an Old Bakery

The property we're going to look at today has undergone a huge transformation, taking it from a run-down and neglected bakery to a sleek and contemporary family home. In fact, we're looking at not only one but two buildings: the bakery itself and the detached baker's house next door. Both were in a dire state and in need of renovation, which is where NRAP Architects stepped in.

Faced with a boarded up commercial property, which was also more recently used as a laundrette, and a shabby two-up-two-down free standing house, which had been rented out for a number of years, the experts needed to employ a bold and creative approach. As you can see from the images below, they weren't fazed by the challenge. What stands today is a bright and spacious house that is testimony to the vision and skill of both the occupants and the professionals.

Let's take a closer look…