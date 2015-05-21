How to maximise your home: Mezzanine levels

There are so many advantages to living in a home that is in a converted building. The history it holds and the stories told by the four walls, the character and charm only held by older buildings, and the often ample space, giving occupants a little extra room to play compared to a modern new build. This was certainly the case for this warehouse conversion in London, which retained the rich character only a warehouse conversion holds, all while bringing it into the 21st century to suit a busy modern lifestyle. The old warehouse on the Thames is now refined and contemporary, yet respectful of the history it holds. Warehouse conversions need not hide the industrial past, but rather embrace it, and use it as a key design feature for the interior design scheme. Let's take a brief tour of this wonderful space, that now lays claim to a mezzanine level with elegance and charm, thanks to the work of Nic Anthony Architects.
As you can see, the charisma of the once industrial building has been preserved, with exposed brick and exposed beams playing a big part in the overall feel of the space. The high ceilings mean an uncluttered feeling will always be felt, and a colour scheme of rich browns and white means that despite the ceiling height, the space will always feel warm and cosy. The large horizontal beam aesthetically represents the floor of the new mezzanine, which is accessible by a wonderful spiral staircase, and offers a view over the lounge room below.
Now for our favourite aspect of a warehouse conversion- the windows. Be it arched windows as we see here, or factory style, black metal-framed windows, the allure of these styles of windows is hard to beat. Their sheer size ensures what could otherwise be a dark space is drowned in light, and along with the exposed brick, will be a constant reminder that this no ordinary apartment.
Here we see the spiral staircase in all its glory. Constructed of timber and steel, it's a subtle nod to the industrial past of the building.
Moving up the stairs onto the mezzanine, we see a secluded space tucked away from the rest of the home. Glass balustrades ensures the light bouncing around the room is uninterrupted, and helps the breezy nature of such a spacious volume to continue. More exposed beams don the ceiling, and an eclectic theme of furnishings becomes apparent.
Much the same as the lower lounge room, rustic pieces of furniture in dark tones of leather can be seen, as well as the quirky addition of an old rocking horse, something you don't often see!
The view from the top gives a better clue as to the extensive height of the living space, and just how much room the architects had to play with for the addition of the mezzanine.
If you loved this conversion project, you are sure to love this office on an ex WWII boat in Cornwall.