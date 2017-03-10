Luxury family home in Newquay

For an eye-catching build that checks all the boxes, a number of elements are crucial – and that definitely includes the factors which can establish a link between indoors and outdoors. Thus, when it came to providing glass panes for a striking new-build family home in Morgan Porth, Newquay, the professionals of IQ Glass UK knew they had to show what they were made of.
And it would seem that the end result was beyond successful, as this project not only walked away with the RIBA South East Award 2016 for its innovative home design, but was also complimented by the judges as making them “feel happy”.
Undoubtedly, the slim-frame glass doors played a part in the house’s successful look, as the large elevations of minimally framed doors beautifully enhance the living experience between the interior spaces and exterior areas.
Want to see for yourself?
No wonder this creation is award-winning. Even though the majority of the façade is clad in opaque, richly textured stone, it still manages to enjoy a very light and open look thanks to the inclusion of glass.
And of course we can’t neglect to mention the glowing ambience achieved by the artificial lighting fixtures both inside and outside the house.
It’s not difficult to be enchanted by the interiors’ use of colours, with cheerful blues and striking reds popping out from inside while they adorn various furniture and décor elements.
Notice the striking way in which the façade’s materials (the stone walls and timber floorboards) achieve contrast in terms of texture, pattern, colour, etc.
From home stagers to interior architects, we have them all here on homify, and many more. Check out our professionals page.
The masterminds behind this structure definitely know the importance of linking up indoor spaces with the outdoors, for not only do the generous use of glass doors and windows allow a fresh interior ambience, but the various rooms are also connected via terraces and balconies – a sure-fire way to keep the social vibe going, not to mention increase the visual appeal of the house.
Of course rest and tranquillity are just as important as socialising and entertaining, and therefore these homeowners get to retreat to this delightful setting as often as they please: a corner room with an indoor pool, complete with comfy chairs, where they can take in the breathtaking view through glass doors (either by keeping them closed or folding them open, meaning that the stunning landscape can be enjoyed regardless of the weather).
In the spirit of cooling down (and sticking to a budget), have a look at these: 10 cheap raised pools to fit any patio.