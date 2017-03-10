Luxury family home in Newquay

For an eye-catching build that checks all the boxes, a number of elements are crucial – and that definitely includes the factors which can establish a link between indoors and outdoors. Thus, when it came to providing glass panes for a striking new-build family home in Morgan Porth, Newquay, the professionals of IQ Glass UK knew they had to show what they were made of.

And it would seem that the end result was beyond successful, as this project not only walked away with the RIBA South East Award 2016 for its innovative home design, but was also complimented by the judges as making them “feel happy”.

Undoubtedly, the slim-frame glass doors played a part in the house’s successful look, as the large elevations of minimally framed doors beautifully enhance the living experience between the interior spaces and exterior areas.

Want to see for yourself?