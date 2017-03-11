Low-cost kitchen improvement ideas

Why, oh why would you spend a fortune on replacing all those kitchen cabinets that are still structurally sound, when you can just repaint them at a fraction of the cost?

Just be sure to wash them thoroughly first and apply a primer before you bring that paint can anywhere near them. And remember that you will most likely need to apply two coats of paint in order to get the best results.

Once the cabinets are dry, add some new hardware. Go with door knobs and drawer pulls that make a statement and that will stand the test of time.