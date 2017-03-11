Low-cost kitchen improvement ideas

It’s no secret that a well-designed kitchen has the potential to become much more than a place where you slice and dice; it can be transformed in the social hub of the home, the hot spot where friends gather and memories are made!
Of course a certain look is required to achieve success, but luckily that look is not reliant on a millionaire’s back-pocket change. By making small yet significant changes, you can style up your kitchen with a budget under £400, and finally enjoy a kitchen space that you actually want to spend time in.
Let’s check out our options…
Why, oh why would you spend a fortune on replacing all those kitchen cabinets that are still structurally sound, when you can just repaint them at a fraction of the cost?
Just be sure to wash them thoroughly first and apply a primer before you bring that paint can anywhere near them. And remember that you will most likely need to apply two coats of paint in order to get the best results.
Once the cabinets are dry, add some new hardware. Go with door knobs and drawer pulls that make a statement and that will stand the test of time.
Might as well tackle the walls as well, right?
Newly painted walls are one of the best ways to make an old kitchen (actually, make that ‘any old space’) come back to life, as this type of project is quick, easy and budget-friendly.
Energise your cooking- and dining spaces by adding in a few brightly coloured accessories. By displaying mixing bowls or small appliances in bold hues, you can create an impressive focal point in your kitchen.
If you have already been blessed with an island, think about adding a bright paint colour to it. Pick a hue that complements your other kitchen tones. And by using either a semi- or high-gloss paint, you’ll be able to easily wipe off any residue from the surfaces.
Customised kitchen islands can work out quite costly. But you can still add style to your kitchen and save a great deal of money by building your own island piece from an old table or dresser.
Scope out local garage sales or thrift shops for old pieces of furniture that could work well. Then pay a visit to your local home building supply store and have them cut you a piece of wood for the top. Paint the sides and legs in a colour that works with your kitchen décor, and then protect the wood countertop with a stain product.
A backsplash can really brighten up your kitchen, you know! And if you already have one, why not consider updating it – it can be achieved with little effort, in a short amount of time and at a small cost.
If you are unsure about working with tiles, consult a professional to help you out. Or opt for the innovative peel-and-stick backsplash tile products that are on the market.
After measuring the area that you want to adorn with some colour and motif, be sure to wash and dry the wall space first. Then simply peel off the backing and apply the stickers to your wall.
Firmly press them in place and ta-da: you’re done!
Not only will a new sink enhance your kitchen’s look, it will also up its functionality factor.
If you’re just looking to replace the faucet, remove the old one, trace the holes on a piece of cardstock and take the template with you when you go shopping. This will reduce the chances of purchasing a faucet that won’t fit your sink.
A worn-out floor will definitely drag down the entire room with it – so, better cover up that kitchen floor with a stylish rug if a full-on floor renovation isn’t in your immediate future.
Available in a range of colours, styles and sizes, you will definitely be able to find the right rug to enhance your kitchen space while also saving you significantly more than £400.
Small pieces like a baker’s shelf or wine rack can work wonders in updating a kitchen. These pieces typically cost well below £400 and can add so much style (not to mention storage space) to your kitchen.
Just be sure to measure the wall and floor area where you want to place your new piece of furniture before you go out looking. Print the measurements on a piece of paper and keep it handy when you are considering your options.
Happy styling!
