Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Low-cost kitchen improvement ideas

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Double storey extension for artist in Bishopston, Bristol, Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects Modern kitchen
Loading admin actions …

It’s no secret that a well-designed kitchen has the potential to become much more than a place where you slice and dice; it can be transformed in the social hub of the home, the hot spot where friends gather and memories are made!

Of course a certain look is required to achieve success, but luckily that look is not reliant on a millionaire’s back-pocket change. By making small yet significant changes, you can style up your kitchen with a budget under £400, and finally enjoy a kitchen space that you actually want to spend time in.

Let’s check out our options…

1. Reface your cabinets

Walnut Shaker kitchen by Harvey Jones Kitchens Harvey Jones Kitchens Classic style kitchen
Harvey Jones Kitchens

Walnut Shaker kitchen by Harvey Jones Kitchens

Harvey Jones Kitchens
Harvey Jones Kitchens
Harvey Jones Kitchens

Why, oh why would you spend a fortune on replacing all those kitchen cabinets that are still structurally sound, when you can just repaint them at a fraction of the cost? 

Just be sure to wash them thoroughly first and apply a primer before you bring that paint can anywhere near them. And remember that you will most likely need to apply two coats of paint in order to get the best results. 

Once the cabinets are dry, add some new hardware. Go with door knobs and drawer pulls that make a statement and that will stand the test of time.

2. Paint your walls

Double storey extension for artist in Bishopston, Bristol Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects Modern kitchen
Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects

Double storey extension for artist in Bishopston, Bristol

Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects
Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects
Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects

Might as well tackle the walls as well, right? 

Newly painted walls are one of the best ways to make an old kitchen (actually, make that ‘any old space’) come back to life, as this type of project is quick, easy and budget-friendly.

3. Create a bright accent area

Kitchens, Clean Design Clean Design Modern kitchen
Clean Design

Clean Design
Clean Design
Clean Design

Energise your cooking- and dining spaces by adding in a few brightly coloured accessories. By displaying mixing bowls or small appliances in bold hues, you can create an impressive focal point in your kitchen. 

If you have already been blessed with an island, think about adding a bright paint colour to it. Pick a hue that complements your other kitchen tones. And by using either a semi- or high-gloss paint, you’ll be able to easily wipe off any residue from the surfaces.

4. Create your own island

Residência MV praia, Maria Christina Rinaldi Arquitetos Maria Christina Rinaldi Arquitetos Eclectic style kitchen
Maria Christina Rinaldi Arquitetos

Residência MV praia

Maria Christina Rinaldi Arquitetos
Maria Christina Rinaldi Arquitetos
Maria Christina Rinaldi Arquitetos

Customised kitchen islands can work out quite costly. But you can still add style to your kitchen and save a great deal of money by building your own island piece from an old table or dresser. 

Scope out local garage sales or thrift shops for old pieces of furniture that could work well. Then pay a visit to your local home building supply store and have them cut you a piece of wood for the top. Paint the sides and legs in a colour that works with your kitchen décor, and then protect the wood countertop with a stain product.

5. Add a backsplash

Friern Barnet 1 Laura Gompertz Interiors Ltd Classic style kitchen lamproom grey,bespoke kitchen,contemporary,blue tiles,open shelving
Laura Gompertz Interiors Ltd

Friern Barnet 1

Laura Gompertz Interiors Ltd
Laura Gompertz Interiors Ltd
Laura Gompertz Interiors Ltd

A backsplash can really brighten up your kitchen, you know! And if you already have one, why not consider updating it – it can be achieved with little effort, in a short amount of time and at a small cost. 

If you are unsure about working with tiles, consult a professional to help you out. Or opt for the innovative peel-and-stick backsplash tile products that are on the market.  

After measuring the area that you want to adorn with some colour and motif, be sure to wash and dry the wall space first. Then simply peel off the backing and apply the stickers to your wall. 

Firmly press them in place and ta-da: you’re done!

6. Replace your sink

KITCHENS: The Waldemar Cue & Co of London Modern kitchen
Cue &amp; Co of London

KITCHENS: The Waldemar

Cue & Co of London
Cue &amp; Co of London
Cue & Co of London

Not only will a new sink enhance your kitchen’s look, it will also up its functionality factor. 

If you’re just looking to replace the faucet, remove the old one, trace the holes on a piece of cardstock and take the template with you when you go shopping. This will reduce the chances of purchasing a faucet that won’t fit your sink.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Cover the floor

Cherry Creek Town Home , Studio Design LLC Studio Design LLC Classic style kitchen
Studio Design LLC

Studio Design LLC
Studio Design LLC
Studio Design LLC

A worn-out floor will definitely drag down the entire room with it – so, better cover up that kitchen floor with a stylish rug if a full-on floor renovation isn’t in your immediate future. 

Available in a range of colours, styles and sizes, you will definitely be able to find the right rug to enhance your kitchen space while also saving you significantly more than £400.

8. Add some free-standing furniture

Portabottiglie WINE NOT!?, IDEA - Ivan de Angelis IDEA - Ivan de Angelis Wine cellar Solid Wood
IDEA—Ivan de Angelis

IDEA - Ivan de Angelis
IDEA—Ivan de Angelis
IDEA - Ivan de Angelis

Small pieces like a baker’s shelf or wine rack can work wonders in updating a kitchen. These pieces typically cost well below £400 and can add so much style (not to mention storage space) to your kitchen. 

Just be sure to measure the wall and floor area where you want to place your new piece of furniture before you go out looking. Print the measurements on a piece of paper and keep it handy when you are considering your options.

Happy styling! 

Since not all of us have been blessed with hectares of indoor space, we thought we’d check out some: Kitchenettes perfect for small homes.

Furnishing a small bathroom
Which of these low-cost tips will you try?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks