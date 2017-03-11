Extending and renovating a home in County Antrim

Today’s homify 360° highlight transports us to Randalstown, Northern Ireland, where professional team Slemish Design Studio Architects took on a full-scale extension- and home renovation project.

Presented with a 1960s built three-bedroom house (and a £200,000 budget), the experts in charge were asked to transform the space into a modern, highly insulated family home comprising five bedrooms, plus adequate space to suit the family’s lifestyle and day-to-day actions, including working from home.

How’d they do? Only one way to find out…