Extending and renovating a home in County Antrim

Today’s homify 360° highlight transports us to Randalstown, Northern Ireland, where professional team Slemish Design Studio Architects took on a full-scale extension- and home renovation project.
Presented with a 1960s built three-bedroom house (and a £200,000 budget), the experts in charge were asked to transform the space into a modern, highly insulated family home comprising five bedrooms, plus adequate space to suit the family’s lifestyle and day-to-day actions, including working from home.
How’d they do? Only one way to find out…
That’s how she stands today, post-renovation. Even though the professionals had nothing to do with the house’s location, one can’t deny the amazing visual appeal that fresh landscape brings to the table, with natural greens and blues going to great lengths to enhance the crisp whiteness of the structure’s façade.
And even from this vantage point, it is clear that this house places great emphasis on natural lighting and landscape views, judging by all those windows and glass doors.
Shall we take a look at the insides?
Light and bright – that’s how we’d describe this entryway of the house, where snow-white walls and a decadent amount of natural lighting combine to stylishly illuminate the interior spaces.
Kudos to the designers for including that splendid corner window that, by the way, reaches all the way to the top-floor ceiling.
Cocoa-brown wooden floors lead us indoors and tempt us to discover the rest of the interior spaces. And who are we to refuse?
Even in the living room (which is yet to be furnished), one cannot escape the landscape views, which seem to seep in from all sides. And why would you want to, seeing as those lush greens add in the perfect amount of colour and texture? So much so, that almost no additional décor pieces are required in here.
We conclude our quick tour with a glimpse of the new kitchen, where style and functionality both reign supreme. Doesn’t this look like a dream space, not only in terms of cooking, but also for gathering with the friends and keeping the socialising ambience alive and kicking while preparing the next prize-winning meal?
A dream home in the country, if we’ve ever seen one!
