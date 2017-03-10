IKEA furniture hacks

IKEA furniture is amazing as it's such good value for money and the range of styles available means that however you've decorated your home, there will be a range to suit you.
There is, however, another reason why IKEA furniture has become so popular and that's how easy it is to hack! Ask any interior designer and they'll tell you that being able to personalise your main furniture items is a great way to ensure your home is a perfect representation of you and your tastes.
So, if you want to know what you can do to jazz up your IKEA pieces, read on!
It's not all melamine at IKEA as you can also pick up basic stripped pine furniture, such as handy dressers.
A coat of paint and some pretty découpage will instantly transform a boring dresser, making for a beautiful addition to any nursery. You can even use your router on the top and sink a cushioned changing mat into it!
IKEA sofas are always stylish but the legs have a habit of giving away where you bought them from.
As everything from IKEA is modular, how about just buying the sofa and looking elsewhere for some more unique legs? Some retro atomic versions would instantly make your sofa look like a top-end designer piece!
The good value that IKEA furniture offers is perfect for when you're decorating a kid's or spare room as you don't need to go overboard in those spaces.
For a teen that likes to be a bit different, we can't recommend decals enough as you can transform a standard white wardrobe in minutes, but when it comes time to remove the stickers they won't leave any damage.
The IKEA KALLAX range is a staple in homes the world over thanks to the simple square storage design, but you can make yours a whole lot more exciting.
How about tipping a unit on its side to act as a television stand and adding a couple of extra shelves, which can specifically house remote controls? You could even add a back to hide away all your cables!
The MALM bedroom range is perfect for a spot of DIY upcycling as it's smooth, simple and easy to manipulate.
A good way to get a designer look in your bedroom is to invest in a cool headboard, but you can easily get that look with an existing MALM unit if you vinyl wrap or even fabric wrap it.
What's easier than using glue or staple guns?
With a 25-year guarantee, it's easy to see why so many people choose an IKEA kitchen but, just as with their sofa legs, the handles are a telltale sign of where you spent your money.
Buy handles from elsewhere and think about adding some handy pull-out larder shelving to get the bespoke kitchen look you want but without the price tag!
Adding coloured doors to your IKEA storage is a surefire way to give it a different look and you can do it so simply.
DIY stores all stock a range of hinges and what material you use for the doors themselves is up to you. MDF, OSB or acrylic sheeting will all work well and can be easily measured and cut either in store or at home.
When you want the convenience of IKEA furniture but don't want your home to look like everyone else's, it's time to get really creative.
Pinterest is a great source for IKEA hack inspiration and you'll find a wealth of ideas, like this amazing one! Creating a mosaic effect on a full complement of doors will overshadow where your unit is actually from, making for an amazing one-off piece!
