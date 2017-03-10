IKEA furniture hacks

IKEA furniture is amazing as it's such good value for money and the range of styles available means that however you've decorated your home, there will be a range to suit you.

There is, however, another reason why IKEA furniture has become so popular and that's how easy it is to hack! Ask any interior designer and they'll tell you that being able to personalise your main furniture items is a great way to ensure your home is a perfect representation of you and your tastes.

So, if you want to know what you can do to jazz up your IKEA pieces, read on!