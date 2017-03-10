Things that devalue a home

Those retro touches in your home that you think are charming and adorable could actually be devaluing it by a staggering amount. While that's fine if you don't plan to move, if you'll be looking to sell up in future, you need to know what they are!
Interior designers are experts when it comes to identifying design elements that won't be for everyone, and we've been paying close attention, resulting in this comprehensive list of outdated home design features you have to tackle.
Don't sell your home (or yourself) short by assuming potential buyers will be willing to sort these issues out, tackle them now!
Wall panelling might seem like a nice heritage touch but if it's not as classic as it should be, it will simply make your home look outdated.
The solution is to ensure the wood is in good condition and painted a neutral colour, such as white or grey, as this will actually add value!
We shouldn't have to tell you that avocado bathroom suites are a thing of the past, but if you're hanging onto one in the hope it will come back into fashion, don't!
Rip it out and replace it with a fresh white installation that will look modern, hygienic and timeless for years to come and your home's value will soar.
If you have a bulky built-in bar in your house, it might be fun for parties but it won't be to everybody's taste.
A better solution is to tear it out and open up the room, while investing in a stylish piece of storage furniture that can double up as a drinks preparation area.
Ceilings, walls and floors (if they could have gotten away with it) were all once covered in Artex, but it's been a long time since that was considered as a stylish home décor choice.
It's tough to remove so the best solution is to hire professionals as they'll have all the right safety equipment and be able to skim some fresh plaster over the top.
Modern carpets, as seen here, are a great way to add some comfort and softness to a home, but old fashioned and overly patterned varieties will not only shrink the perceived space in a room, they will make the whole house look like a project! Talk about cutting your home's value in half! Look for neutral, natural carpets and your price will increase dramatically.
Once upon a time, you couldn't go anywhere without seeing a crazy paving driveway or patio, but now they have a dated look.
A better option is to install smooth slabs, or even neat brickweave designs, as they give outdoor spaces and driveways a real touch of class.
Who doesn't remember the days of bulky brick fireplaces that seem to jut into the middle of a room, making sure all eyes were on them, for the wrong reason?
If you can't bear to get rid of a fireplace entirely, try to replace the fuddy-duddy surround with a more classic mantle and the saleable entity that is a real fire will be amplified.
Everybody needs a decent amount of storage in their bedroom, but the fully built-in cabinets and headboards that were chic in the 1970s and 1980s are a real no-no now.
Open wall space is far more tasteful, but if you yearn to hang onto some storage, how about swapping those bulky cabinets and overhead lockers out for some simple wall shelves? Your home's value will reflect what a good decision this is!
