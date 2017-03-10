Cheap bedroom makeover ideas

If your bedroom could stand to be a little less drab and a lot more fab, but you don't have much money to spend, fear not! We've found some great budget tips for revamping your space in a single weekend.

Interior designers make it look so easy, giving a room an injection of class and sophistication, but when it comes to purse-friendly techniques, we've got the market cornered.

Take a look at our favourite bargain-basement ways to make your bedroom a million bucks and see which ideas you might like to try!