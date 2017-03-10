Your browser is out-of-date.

Cheap bedroom makeover ideas

La Carlota, Estudio Sespede Arquitectos Estudio Sespede Arquitectos Classic style houses
If your bedroom could stand to be a little less drab and a lot more fab, but you don't have much money to spend, fear not! We've found some great budget tips for revamping your space in a single weekend. 

Interior designers make it look so easy, giving a room an injection of class and sophistication, but when it comes to purse-friendly techniques, we've got the market cornered. 

Take a look at our favourite bargain-basement ways to make your bedroom a million bucks and see which ideas you might like to try!

1. Add a DIY headboard

Dormitorio matrimonial | RUSTICO Y ECLÉCTICO , G7 Grupo Creativo G7 Grupo Creativo Rustic style bedroom
A new headboard will give your bedroom an instant boost,  but you don't need to spend a lot to enjoy a serious dose of style.

DIY pallet headboards are a fantastic option, and with so many freecycle sites offering these handy items for free, all you need to do is cut them to size and give them a lick of paint!

2. Choose a simple clothes rail

Espacios decorados by Wallart, CUSTOMS handmade CUSTOMS handmade Modern walls & floors
Espacios decorados by Wallart

When clothing storage becomes an issue but you can't afford to go hell for leather with a new wardrobe, don't overlook how stylish simple clothing rails can be. 

Cost-effective and minimalist chic, they really do look great and will leave you with money to spare.

3. Wallpaper one wall

Residência Canário, Mauricio Arruda Design Mauricio Arruda Design Eclectic style bedroom
Designer wallpaper is springing up everywhere, as the styles available now are more varied and beautiful than ever! 

Don't fret that you'll need to buy a lot as a single feature wall will be more than enough to give your bedroom a boost, which could mean as little as just one roll.

4. Choose a luxury bed throw

Timeless Country - Primavera Verano 2016, Laura Ashley Decoración Laura Ashley Decoración Rustic style bedroom Wood effect
Bed throws are a surprising addition to this article, but wow, do they upgrade a bed in a flash! 

Look for luxury-effect fabrics, such as faux fur or wool, and your sleeping area will instantly look more luxurious and cosy. 

5. Experiment with decals

Vinilos decorativos florales, Goodvinilos Goodvinilos Walls & flooringWall tattoos
Cheap, easy to apply and available in a myriad of personalised styles, wall decals are a great way to give your bedroom some instant oomph without having to commit to a permanent design motif. 

Add in the fact they can be removed without leaving any damage to your wall and decals become a great idea for anyone, from homeowners to renters.

6. Buy some colourful bed linen

Vogue Bedroom, NILL'S FURNITURE DESIGN NILL'S FURNITURE DESIGN BedroomBeds & headboards
NILL'S FURNITURE DESIGN
If you want to inject some instant style into your bedroom, get yourself down to the high street. 

Cheap, easy to wash bed linen has become a line many shops now offer, and with so many bright and colourful styles to choose from, you can have a different bedroom every week!

7. Add some lamps

La Carlota, Estudio Sespede Arquitectos Estudio Sespede Arquitectos Classic style houses
If you like the way your bedroom looks and you're more keen to alter the feel of the space, lighting is your solution.

A couple of bedside lamps with low-watt bulbs will create a soft and romantic ambience, while also changing how your colour scheme looks.

8. Don't forget the plants

Oakland Bedroom Collection The Cotswold Company Country style bedroom Wood
Oakland Bedroom Collection

Last but definitely not least, house plants will give your bedroom new life, making it feel much more natural and beautiful. 

Let's not forget that plants will also purify your air, which will let you get a good night's sleep.

For more great bedroom ideas, take a look at this Ideabook: Common bedroom design mistakes.

Interior renovation of a Huntingdonshire home
Which of these ideas might you try in your bedroom?

