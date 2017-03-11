Luxury modern home in San Francisco

Let’s visit our neighbours across the pond, shall we? Not to strengthen bonds, but rather to check out a striking architectural creation located in San Francisco by the creative professionals of Feldman Architecture. Although decked out in the modern style, this outstanding vision also flaunts a few touches inspired by international style.

What also makes it quite eye-catching is that it shows off quite the stunningly simplistic look, which is especially striking in a city seemingly dominated by traditional, two-storey Monterey style homes.

Nicknamed “The Lantern House”, this practical, open, and honest family home is a manifestation of the “form follows function” principle that guides the creation of modern architecture, reaching outside of conventional style norms while maintaining a focus on the purpose or function behind every feature.

Sounds quite intriguing, doesn’t it? Let’s investigate some more…