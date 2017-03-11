Luxury modern home in San Francisco

Let’s visit our neighbours across the pond, shall we? Not to strengthen bonds, but rather to check out a striking architectural creation located in San Francisco by the creative professionals of Feldman Architecture. Although decked out in the modern style, this outstanding vision also flaunts a few touches inspired by international style.
What also makes it quite eye-catching is that it shows off quite the stunningly simplistic look, which is especially striking in a city seemingly dominated by traditional, two-storey Monterey style homes.
Nicknamed “The Lantern House”, this practical, open, and honest family home is a manifestation of the “form follows function” principle that guides the creation of modern architecture, reaching outside of conventional style norms while maintaining a focus on the purpose or function behind every feature.
Sounds quite intriguing, doesn’t it? Let’s investigate some more…
The front façade is made up of three volumes interchanging with one another, showing off surfaces in natural wood, white, and glass. This design shows a fascinating range of depth, breaking away from the often-seen, two-dimensional limitations. And it isn’t just for show—a recessed front door instantly creates a shelter for the doorstep, while a slightly cantilevered upper storey provides an easy spot for adding outdoor lighting fixtures for the attached garage.
Likewise, a protruding stair shaft (the natural wood mass) remains unobstructed, allowing for maximum natural light to enter the open shaft and illuminate the interiors.
Like many modern designs, this house invites the viewer to see its inner workings, with the living room, hallway, front foyer, and staircase visible through large, glowing windows.
As we can see more clearly at the back, the second-storey floor extends in a simple design that creates a large sheltered area for the rear patio.
What’s also quite striking is how much more open this rear side of the house is, teasing us with glimpses of the interior spaces, which allows the entire structure to seem more true and homey.
When it comes to modern architecture, creators seem to love playing with reduced forms. Notice how this circular cut-out draws attention to the absence of material rather than the addition of it, allowing light and darkness to act as the main stars of the show.
Throughout the interiors, we can see how the house focuses on materials and their unique qualities—this living room, for example, is shaped by the heavy smoothness of stone, the clarity of glass, and the natural warmth of wood.
Add a plush carpet, cool silvery spheres above a hot fire, and velvety white upholstery, and we have a space designed to delight and enrich the senses through the unique qualities of all its materials.
Practicality should never be absent inside a house, especially not when it comes to a working space like the kitchen. However, with this particular discovery, functionality is the defining element.
This kitchen has storage in surplus, coupled with a generous amount of workspace, an exceptionally large fridge, and a smooth, seamless aesthetic that makes cleaning-up seem like a walk in the park.
A subtle theme is carried through the home’s décor, with an abstract geometric vision present in the art and other decorative embellishments, like this framed black-and-white painting.
Notice how this work of art reflects the rectangular and circular shapes found throughout the rest of the interior.
Playing on the geometric theme of the interiors, this minimalist-style “chandelier” beautifully mimics the circular cut-out on the patio ceiling, using the mirror image to draw a common theme that connects the indoors and outdoors in a playful geometric dialogue.
Smooth, sleek and super stylish, don’t you think?
