Furnishing a small bathroom

Bathrooms can quickly run into trouble if you don't include enough storage or fabulous features to keep them looking and feeling fresh and modern. However, we've found some amazing ideas that would not only look great, but also up the functionality of your space.

Bathroom designers know that everyone wants an easy to use, hygienic and beautiful room, but getting that balance right can be tricky, especially if proportions are small to start with, but we don't want you to struggle.

Take a look at these fantastic additions for your bathroom and see if you find anything worth considering. It might be the perfect solution to an issue you've been trying to deal with for some time!