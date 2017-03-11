Your browser is out-of-date.

Furnishing a small bathroom

Casa - Studio, ARCHILAB architettura e design ARCHILAB architettura e design Modern bathroom
Bathrooms can quickly run into trouble if you don't include enough storage or fabulous features to keep them looking and feeling fresh and modern. However, we've found some amazing ideas that would not only look great, but also up the functionality of your space.

Bathroom designers know that everyone wants an easy to use, hygienic and beautiful room, but getting that balance right can be tricky, especially if proportions are small to start with, but we don't want you to struggle.

Take a look at these fantastic additions for your bathroom and see if you find anything worth considering. It might be the perfect solution to an issue you've been trying to deal with for some time!

1. A wall-mounted sink to free up floor space

Residencia Piatã III, Milla Holtz & Bruno Sgrillo Arquitetura Milla Holtz & Bruno Sgrillo Arquitetura Eclectic style bathroom
Milla Holtz &amp; Bruno Sgrillo Arquitetura

2. Handy shelves next to the toilet

Lavabo e banheiros, Maceió AL, Cris Nunes Arquiteta Cris Nunes Arquiteta Classic style bathroom
Cris Nunes Arquiteta

3. Inset shelving for bulky toiletries

townhouse in modern style, Rubleva Design Rubleva Design Modern bathroom
Rubleva Design

4. Rustic wall panelling with integrated shelving

APTO SÃO CONRADO, A MARCENARIA A MARCENARIA Modern bathroom
A MARCENARIA

5. A floating vanity unit that can fit into a tight corner

Proyecto Casa Club de Golf Villa Rica, Constructora e Inmobiliaria Catarsis Constructora e Inmobiliaria Catarsis Minimalist bathroom Ceramic Blue
Constructora e Inmobiliaria Catarsis

6. A toilet that can also be used as a bidet!

homify Modern bathroom
homify

7. Shelving behind the door to take advantage of dead space

SRR | Banho Suíte, Kali Arquitetura Kali Arquitetura Scandinavian style bathroom
Kali Arquitetura

8. A tiled worktop to blend in with the walls

COVIELLO, MOB ARCHITECTS MOB ARCHITECTS Modern bathroom
MOB ARCHITECTS

9. A mirror-mounted TV for bathtime viewing

homify Modern bathroom
homify

10. Mirrored cabinets which seem to disappear

Zaskakujące połączenie stylów, Pracownia Architektury Wnętrz Decoroom Pracownia Architektury Wnętrz Decoroom Industrial style bathroom
Pracownia Architektury Wnętrz Decoroom

11. A cistern cabinet that hides away all your plumbing

W beżach i brązach na Bemowie., Pracownia Architektury Wnętrz Decoroom Pracownia Architektury Wnętrz Decoroom Modern bathroom
Pracownia Architektury Wnętrz Decoroom

12. A corner sink that can squeeze itself into a tight space

Apartamento Paralela, Milla Holtz & Bruno Sgrillo Arquitetura Milla Holtz & Bruno Sgrillo Arquitetura Eclectic style bathroom
Milla Holtz &amp; Bruno Sgrillo Arquitetura

13. A sink unit that offers laundry basket space underneath

Apartamento Horto, Milla Holtz & Bruno Sgrillo Arquitetura Milla Holtz & Bruno Sgrillo Arquitetura Classic style bathroom
Milla Holtz &amp; Bruno Sgrillo Arquitetura

14. Striking end tables look great in bathrooms

House Serengeti , Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Modern bathroom
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

House Serengeti

15. See-through acrylic pieces offer storage without bulk

Lavabo Casa Cor Pernambuco 2016 Ju Nejaim Arquitetura Modern bathroom Stone White
Ju Nejaim Arquitetura

Lavabo Casa Cor Pernambuco 2016

16. Barely there shower cubicles look so contemporary

House Sar , Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Modern bathroom
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

House Sar

17. A tray for all your toiletries keep surfaces neat and organised

Banheiro para rapaz Ju Nejaim Arquitetura Modern bathroom Stone White
Ju Nejaim Arquitetura

Banheiro para rapaz

18. Textured tiles make your bathroom walls more interesting

Apartamento em Cascavel, Evviva Bertolini Evviva Bertolini Rustic style bathroom
Evviva Bertolini

19. How about adding an illuminating mirror surround?

Chalet Gstaad, Ardesia Design Ardesia Design Rustic style bathroom
Ardesia Design

Chalet Gstaad

20. Wall-mounted towel rails are practical and chic

Radiators for small bathrooms, Feature Radiators Feature Radiators Classic style bathroom
Feature Radiators

Radiators for small bathrooms

21. A whole wall covered in mirror panels opens up a small bathroom

02_Projeto de Interiores, Paula Carvalho Arquitetura Paula Carvalho Arquitetura Modern bathroom
Paula Carvalho Arquitetura

22. Freestanding designer sinks are something else!

abitazione con terrazzo - Milano, luca bianchi architetto luca bianchi architetto Minimalist bathroom
luca bianchi architetto

23. Pebbles to finish the floor are a nice organic touch

Kloof Road House , Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Modern bathroom
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

Kloof Road House

24. How about a sliding door to offer a connection to outside?

House Sar , Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Modern bathroom
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

House Sar

For even more fantastic bathroom inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Bathroom upgrades under £50.

Are you tempted by any of these ideas for your bathroom?

