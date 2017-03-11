10 Entrance Hall Decoration Ideas to Inspire You

Have you ever wondered how you can put your home's best foot forward from the get go? Well, the answer is to have an attention-grabbing entrance hall.
The first impression your home will make on guests, and the first space you walk into after a long day, how your hallway looks can make or break a mood and we want you to be inspired to do more with your interior.
This is why we've found 10 amazing styles for decorating a humdinger of an entrance that any interior designer would be happy to put their name to. Let's take a look and see if any instantly appeal to you!
Using a large amount of natural wood in your entrance hall is a sure-fire way to create a warm and welcoming ambience that radiates throughout the house.
Plus, with it being such a classic material, it will never go out of style, meaning you won't have to redecorate in a hurry!
There's a lot to be said for minimalist hallways as a few statement pieces of furniture or some piquant lighting really can be all you need.
This entrance hall literally glimmers, offering a dazzling injection of luxury as soon as you walk through the door.
Feature walls aren't going anywhere and so many people are missing a trick by not including them in their hallway.
Whether you choose wood cladding, wallpaper or even funky paint, an injection of eye-catching style will always look good and speak volumes about the rest of your home.
Classics are steadfast for a reason and this beautiful, traditional hallway proves the point.
A rich colour, built-in hallway storage and a stoic front door painted to match the walls, all come together to create a lovely yet understated home entrance.
If you can't live without colour, don't save all your bold choices for living rooms and bedrooms.
A good dose of bright colour can really perk up a hallway and when you consider that a lot of them are dark corridors of space, what better way to liven them up?
What are the most common offenders in terms of hallway clutter? Coats, bags and shoes!
With that in mind, it makes perfect sense to design your entrance to accommodate a good amount of storage that will allow for easy access to outdoor clothing, as well as some seriously stylish carpentry.
Think about hotel lobbies and what springs to mind? Polished surfaces, glossy materials and mirrors. Lots of mirrors!
None of these motifs would look out of place in a standard home, so why not think about adding some marble, sparkling lighting and some reflective surfaces?
If your design ethos is contemporary through and through, your hallway should reflect that as well.
Look out for bright colours, unusual coat hooks and fabulous little pieces of furniture that will make guests excitedly ask where you got them from.
The black wall here looks amazing!
If you have the space, why not think about making your hallway something of an extra social spot in your home?
A couple of armchairs is all you'd need and then you'd also gain somewhere to sit to pull on your boots!
Symmetrical designs work so well in hallways as they naturally lend themselves to a little order.
A side table with matching vases, lamps or plants always looks great and so simple people will be convinced you hired an interior designer to create the look for you!
For more hallway inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Ideas to improve narrow hallways.