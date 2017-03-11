10 Entrance Hall Decoration Ideas to Inspire You

Have you ever wondered how you can put your home's best foot forward from the get go? Well, the answer is to have an attention-grabbing entrance hall.

The first impression your home will make on guests, and the first space you walk into after a long day, how your hallway looks can make or break a mood and we want you to be inspired to do more with your interior.

This is why we've found 10 amazing styles for decorating a humdinger of an entrance that any interior designer would be happy to put their name to. Let's take a look and see if any instantly appeal to you!