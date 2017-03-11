Your browser is out-of-date.

10 Entrance Hall Decoration Ideas to Inspire You

RESIDENCIA, Martins Valente Arquitetura e Interiores Martins Valente Arquitetura e Interiores Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Have you ever wondered how you can put your home's best foot forward from the get go? Well, the answer is to have an attention-grabbing entrance hall. 

The first impression your home will make on guests, and the first space you walk into after a long day, how your hallway looks can make or break a mood and we want you to be inspired to do more with your interior.

This is why we've found 10 amazing styles for decorating a humdinger of an entrance that any interior designer would be happy to put their name to. Let's take a look and see if any instantly appeal to you!

1. All wood everything

RESIDENCIA, Martins Valente Arquitetura e Interiores Martins Valente Arquitetura e Interiores Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Martins Valente Arquitetura e Interiores

Using a large amount of natural wood in your entrance hall is a sure-fire way to create a warm and welcoming ambience that radiates throughout the house. 

Plus, with it being such a classic material, it will never go out of style, meaning you won't have to redecorate in a hurry!

2. Minimal glamour

Seba Life , Canan Delevi Canan Delevi Corridor, hallway & stairsAccessories & decoration
Canan Delevi

There's a lot to be said for minimalist hallways as a few statement pieces of furniture or some piquant lighting really can be all you need.

This entrance hall literally glimmers, offering a dazzling injection of luxury as soon as you walk through the door.

3. With a statement feature wall

Projeto VR 01, HAUS HAUS Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
HAUS

Feature walls aren't going anywhere and so many people are missing a trick by not including them in their hallway. 

Whether you choose wood cladding, wallpaper or even funky paint, an injection of eye-catching style will always look good and speak volumes about the rest of your home.

4. Old school luxury

APPARTEMENT BOHEME CHIC AU MASCULIN, cristina velani cristina velani Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Black
cristina velani

Classics are steadfast for a reason and this beautiful, traditional hallway proves the point. 

A rich colour, built-in hallway storage and a stoic front door painted to match the walls, all come together to create a lovely yet understated home entrance.

5. Vibrant colour pops

Bangalô 3 irmãos - Praia de Tamandaré/PE, Celia Beatriz Arquitetura Celia Beatriz Arquitetura Tropical style corridor, hallway & stairs
Celia Beatriz Arquitetura

If you can't live without colour, don't save all your bold choices for living rooms and bedrooms.

A good dose of bright colour can really perk up a hallway and when you consider that a lot of them are dark corridors of space, what better way to liven them up?

6. All about storage

Современный интерьер с яркими акцентами, Олег Елфимычев Олег Елфимычев Scandinavian style corridor, hallway& stairs Green
Олег Елфимычев

What are the most common offenders in terms of hallway clutter? Coats, bags and shoes! 

With that in mind, it makes perfect sense to design your entrance to accommodate a good amount of storage that will allow for easy access to outdoor clothing, as well as some seriously stylish carpentry.

7. High-end hotel styling

Apartamento Palazzo, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

Think about hotel lobbies and what springs to mind? Polished surfaces, glossy materials and mirrors. Lots of mirrors! 

None of these motifs would look out of place in a standard home, so why not think about adding some marble, sparkling lighting and some reflective surfaces?

8. Unabashedly contemporary

miniszyk, unikat:lab unikat:lab Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
unikat:lab

miniszyk

If your design ethos is contemporary through and through, your hallway should reflect that as well.

Look out for bright colours, unusual coat hooks and fabulous little pieces of furniture that will make guests excitedly ask where you got them from. 

The black wall here looks amazing!

9. Comfortable and cosy

homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Marble Turquoise
homify

If you have the space, why not think about making your hallway something of an extra social spot in your home?

A couple of armchairs is all you'd need and then you'd also gain somewhere to sit to pull on your boots!

10. Based around symmetry

Espacios ARCA, Marmoles ARCA Marmoles ARCA Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Marmoles ARCA

Symmetrical designs work so well in hallways as they naturally lend themselves to a little order. 

A side table with matching vases, lamps or plants always looks great and so simple people will be convinced you hired an interior designer to create the look for you!

For more hallway inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Ideas to improve narrow hallways.

Low-cost kitchen improvement ideas
Did any of these styles get your seal of approval?

