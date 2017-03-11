Your browser is out-of-date.

Great design ideas for small homes

press profile homify
66 metri quadri, BRANDO concept BRANDO concept Modern living room
If you've been labouring under the misconception the larger your house's blueprint, the more stylish and comfortable it will be, we have some surprises in store for you today.

We've found some incredibly pretty and luxurious homes that would not only be a joy to live in, but will also totally change your mind about size equalling style. 

Ask any interior designer and they'll tell you whatever the size of your home, there are plenty of things you can do to make it special and we're determined to prove that today, so come and take a look at these homes!

1. 66 m² of neutral heaven

66 metri quadri, BRANDO concept BRANDO concept Modern living room
BRANDO concept

BRANDO concept
BRANDO concept
BRANDO concept

66 m² might not sound like a lot of space but when you see how wonderful the open-plan scheme is and just how accessible it has made this entire home, we know you'll be pleasantly surprised. 

Keeping all the spaces neutral in colour has helped prevent unfortunate room shrinking, which bold colours have a tendency to do. And with so much grey in place, this is a very on trend home.

The grey kitchen is our favourite part; just wait until you see it!

66 metri quadri, BRANDO concept BRANDO concept Modern kitchen
BRANDO concept

BRANDO concept
BRANDO concept
BRANDO concept

66 metri quadri, BRANDO concept BRANDO concept Modern bathroom
BRANDO concept

BRANDO concept
BRANDO concept
BRANDO concept

2. Monochrome in a 70 m² home

piccoli escamotage in 70 mq, studio ferlazzo natoli studio ferlazzo natoli Minimalist dining room
studio ferlazzo natoli

studio ferlazzo natoli
studio ferlazzo natoli
studio ferlazzo natoli

This home has been laid out in such a productive way and we're head over heels in love with some of the more adventurous design choices.

A black wall in an otherwise all-white dining area stands out, and with some house plants also in place, this home somehow feels far larger than we know it is. 

Grey flooring throughout was also such a good idea as it adds consistency!

piccoli escamotage in 70 mq, studio ferlazzo natoli studio ferlazzo natoli Minimalist kitchen
studio ferlazzo natoli

studio ferlazzo natoli
studio ferlazzo natoli
studio ferlazzo natoli

piccoli escamotage in 70 mq, studio ferlazzo natoli studio ferlazzo natoli Minimalist houses
studio ferlazzo natoli

studio ferlazzo natoli
studio ferlazzo natoli
studio ferlazzo natoli

3. 72 m² of retro and rustic flavour

PISO MOZART, Lara Pujol | Interiorismo & Proyectos de diseño Lara Pujol | Interiorismo & Proyectos de diseño Modern rooms
Lara Pujol | Interiorismo & Proyectos de diseño

Lara Pujol | Interiorismo & Proyectos de diseño
Lara Pujol | Interiorismo &amp; Proyectos de diseño
Lara Pujol | Interiorismo & Proyectos de diseño

If you think minimalist styling is your only real option in a small home, let this warm and wonderfully eclectic project show you otherwise. 

Natural wood and stripped walls offer such a beautiful rhetoric, and with some distinctly retro touches, there's a lot of personality going on! The kitchen/dining/living room space is so inviting and doesn't feel cramped at all.

PISO MOZART, Lara Pujol | Interiorismo & Proyectos de diseño Lara Pujol | Interiorismo & Proyectos de diseño Modern rooms
Lara Pujol | Interiorismo & Proyectos de diseño

Lara Pujol | Interiorismo & Proyectos de diseño
Lara Pujol | Interiorismo &amp; Proyectos de diseño
Lara Pujol | Interiorismo & Proyectos de diseño

PISO MOZART, Lara Pujol | Interiorismo & Proyectos de diseño Lara Pujol | Interiorismo & Proyectos de diseño Modern rooms
Lara Pujol | Interiorismo & Proyectos de diseño

Lara Pujol | Interiorismo & Proyectos de diseño
Lara Pujol | Interiorismo &amp; Proyectos de diseño
Lara Pujol | Interiorismo & Proyectos de diseño

4. A coffee and cream 75 m² dream

APPARTAMENTO APPIA NUOVA, ArchEnjoy Studio ArchEnjoy Studio Modern dining room Wood White
ArchEnjoy Studio

ArchEnjoy Studio
ArchEnjoy Studio
ArchEnjoy Studio

Full disclosure: we love this home! Is it huge? Absolutely not, but there is a level of coherence that we rarely see in any home, let alone one so small. 

By choosing to stick to a palette of neutral coffee and cream tones in every room, this is a home that instantly feels larger, more relaxing and so well designed. 

It's the little details that  make a difference, like the kitchen and bathroom tiles. 

Take a look!

APPARTAMENTO APPIA NUOVA, ArchEnjoy Studio ArchEnjoy Studio Modern dining room Wood White
ArchEnjoy Studio

ArchEnjoy Studio
ArchEnjoy Studio
ArchEnjoy Studio

APPARTAMENTO APPIA NUOVA, ArchEnjoy Studio ArchEnjoy Studio Modern bathroom Ceramic White
ArchEnjoy Studio

ArchEnjoy Studio
ArchEnjoy Studio
ArchEnjoy Studio

5. 80 m² of colour and fun

NEAR Architecture, San Paolo, Rome, Paolo Fusco Photo Paolo Fusco Photo Modern kitchen White
Paolo Fusco Photo

NEAR Architecture, San Paolo, Rome

Paolo Fusco Photo
Paolo Fusco Photo
Paolo Fusco Photo

We've seen a lot of white or neutral small homes already, so it's time to show all you colour-lovers that you can embrace some funky accent tones in a bijou home. 

This fantastic home has made wonderful use of impactful shades, including rich burgundy and outrageous orange, and do they shrink the spaces they're in? Absolutely not! They amplify the perfect layouts and add serious style.

NEAR Architecture, San Paolo, Rome, Paolo Fusco Photo Paolo Fusco Photo Modern living room Grey
Paolo Fusco Photo

NEAR Architecture, San Paolo, Rome

Paolo Fusco Photo
Paolo Fusco Photo
Paolo Fusco Photo

NEAR Architecture, San Paolo, Rome, Paolo Fusco Photo Paolo Fusco Photo Modern style bedroom Blue
Paolo Fusco Photo

NEAR Architecture, San Paolo, Rome

Paolo Fusco Photo
Paolo Fusco Photo
Paolo Fusco Photo

6. 80 m² of piquant punches

Radiant White, ristrutturami ristrutturami Minimalist living room
ristrutturami

ristrutturami
ristrutturami
ristrutturami

What you'll appreciate in this home is that despite only having 80 m² to play with, funky, personal touches have been included where they matter most. 

A monochrome and contemporary kitchen has been kept simple and functional, but the living room has fun yellow additions, innovative storage and looks so comfortable. 

We have to admit that splashing out on a designer extractor was a great idea as it makes everything look designer and expensive!

Radiant White, ristrutturami ristrutturami Minimalist kitchen
ristrutturami

ristrutturami
ristrutturami
ristrutturami

Radiant White, ristrutturami ristrutturami Minimalist kitchen
ristrutturami

ristrutturami
ristrutturami
ristrutturami

7. 90 m² of carefully chosen patterns

Hogar familiar en Badalona, Dröm Living Dröm Living Classic style living room
Dröm Living

Dröm Living
Dröm Living
Dröm Living

If you like the idea of accent colours in your small home, but wouldn't be able to decide which ones to use, let us show you this project as it offers an alternative idea.

Instead of colour, how about adding considered patterns to each of your spaces, thus maintaining a neutral décor scheme? 

Sticking to monochrome patterns for the rug and even kitchen floor tiles gives you all the personality you crave, but none of the commitment of bright hues.

Hogar familiar en Badalona, Dröm Living Dröm Living Classic style dining room
Dröm Living

Dröm Living
Dröm Living
Dröm Living

Hogar familiar en Badalona, Dröm Living Dröm Living Classic style kitchen
Dröm Living

Dröm Living
Dröm Living
Dröm Living

8. Is this really just 100 m²?

Ristrutturazione appartamento 100 mq, Fabiola Ferrarello Fabiola Ferrarello
Fabiola Ferrarello

Ristrutturazione appartamento 100 mq

Fabiola Ferrarello
Fabiola Ferrarello
Fabiola Ferrarello

Things have suddenly got pretty exciting! 

Still utilising an open-plan scheme, like so many of these homes, this project has chosen to amplify the dimensions through use of unusual interior architecture and metallic accessories.

Let's not forget how on trend metals are right now either, which makes this a chic home at the cutting edge of interior design.

Zona Pranzo Dining room Fabiola Ferrarello Dining roomChairs & benches Wood Multicolored
Fabiola Ferrarello

Zona Pranzo Dining room

Fabiola Ferrarello
Fabiola Ferrarello
Fabiola Ferrarello

Cucina Kitchen Fabiola Ferrarello Modern kitchen Iron/Steel Multicolored cooking island,open space kitchen,dining chair,dining table,ceiling lamp
Fabiola Ferrarello

Cucina Kitchen

Fabiola Ferrarello
Fabiola Ferrarello
Fabiola Ferrarello

9. 100 m² of grey

Ristrutturazione appartamento Roma, Bufalotta, Facile Ristrutturare Facile Ristrutturare Modern living room
Facile Ristrutturare

Facile Ristrutturare
Facile Ristrutturare
Facile Ristrutturare

That might not sound as catchy as the book franchise, but in terms of being something to remember and take inspiration from, we think this amazingly modern home is the winner! 

White walls give way to amazing grey storage units, whilst pretty furniture and polished concrete floors transformed what could have felt like a small home into a wide open industrial haven. 

We need a curved bathroom wall!

Ristrutturazione appartamento Roma, Bufalotta, Facile Ristrutturare Facile Ristrutturare Modern living room
Facile Ristrutturare

Facile Ristrutturare
Facile Ristrutturare
Facile Ristrutturare

Ristrutturazione appartamento Roma, Bufalotta, Facile Ristrutturare Facile Ristrutturare Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Facile Ristrutturare

Facile Ristrutturare
Facile Ristrutturare
Facile Ristrutturare

10. 100 m² that's big enough for a family

Casa privata a Milano, Laura Galli Architetto Laura Galli Architetto Modern kitchen
Laura Galli Architetto

Laura Galli Architetto
Laura Galli Architetto
Laura Galli Architetto

With two large bedrooms, the communal areas have been sacrificed a little but it's so worth it. 

Keeping the kitchen and living room simple meant that the smaller proportions aren't instantly detectable and all those little bonus areas (such as a balcony) pull together to make this a spacious, happy home. 

Who would have thought two bedrooms and bathrooms would fit into just 100 m²?

Casa privata a Milano, Laura Galli Architetto Laura Galli Architetto
Laura Galli Architetto

Laura Galli Architetto
Laura Galli Architetto
Laura Galli Architetto

Casa privata a Milano, Laura Galli Architetto Laura Galli Architetto Modern living room
Laura Galli Architetto

Laura Galli Architetto
Laura Galli Architetto
Laura Galli Architetto

For a little more small home inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Achieving BIG style in your small home.

Extending and renovating a home in County Antrim
Are you considering scaling back to enjoy more style?

