Great design ideas for small homes

If you've been labouring under the misconception the larger your house's blueprint, the more stylish and comfortable it will be, we have some surprises in store for you today.
We've found some incredibly pretty and luxurious homes that would not only be a joy to live in, but will also totally change your mind about size equalling style.
Ask any interior designer and they'll tell you whatever the size of your home, there are plenty of things you can do to make it special and we're determined to prove that today, so come and take a look at these homes!
66 m² might not sound like a lot of space but when you see how wonderful the open-plan scheme is and just how accessible it has made this entire home, we know you'll be pleasantly surprised.
Keeping all the spaces neutral in colour has helped prevent unfortunate room shrinking, which bold colours have a tendency to do. And with so much grey in place, this is a very on trend home.
The grey kitchen is our favourite part; just wait until you see it!
This home has been laid out in such a productive way and we're head over heels in love with some of the more adventurous design choices.
A black wall in an otherwise all-white dining area stands out, and with some house plants also in place, this home somehow feels far larger than we know it is.
Grey flooring throughout was also such a good idea as it adds consistency!
If you think minimalist styling is your only real option in a small home, let this warm and wonderfully eclectic project show you otherwise.
Natural wood and stripped walls offer such a beautiful rhetoric, and with some distinctly retro touches, there's a lot of personality going on! The kitchen/dining/living room space is so inviting and doesn't feel cramped at all.
Full disclosure: we love this home! Is it huge? Absolutely not, but there is a level of coherence that we rarely see in any home, let alone one so small.
By choosing to stick to a palette of neutral coffee and cream tones in every room, this is a home that instantly feels larger, more relaxing and so well designed.
It's the little details that make a difference, like the kitchen and bathroom tiles.
Take a look!
We've seen a lot of white or neutral small homes already, so it's time to show all you colour-lovers that you can embrace some funky accent tones in a bijou home.
This fantastic home has made wonderful use of impactful shades, including rich burgundy and outrageous orange, and do they shrink the spaces they're in? Absolutely not! They amplify the perfect layouts and add serious style.
What you'll appreciate in this home is that despite only having 80 m² to play with, funky, personal touches have been included where they matter most.
A monochrome and contemporary kitchen has been kept simple and functional, but the living room has fun yellow additions, innovative storage and looks so comfortable.
We have to admit that splashing out on a designer extractor was a great idea as it makes everything look designer and expensive!
If you like the idea of accent colours in your small home, but wouldn't be able to decide which ones to use, let us show you this project as it offers an alternative idea.
Instead of colour, how about adding considered patterns to each of your spaces, thus maintaining a neutral décor scheme?
Sticking to monochrome patterns for the rug and even kitchen floor tiles gives you all the personality you crave, but none of the commitment of bright hues.
Things have suddenly got pretty exciting!
Still utilising an open-plan scheme, like so many of these homes, this project has chosen to amplify the dimensions through use of unusual interior architecture and metallic accessories.
Let's not forget how on trend metals are right now either, which makes this a chic home at the cutting edge of interior design.
That might not sound as catchy as the book franchise, but in terms of being something to remember and take inspiration from, we think this amazingly modern home is the winner!
White walls give way to amazing grey storage units, whilst pretty furniture and polished concrete floors transformed what could have felt like a small home into a wide open industrial haven.
We need a curved bathroom wall!
With two large bedrooms, the communal areas have been sacrificed a little but it's so worth it.
Keeping the kitchen and living room simple meant that the smaller proportions aren't instantly detectable and all those little bonus areas (such as a balcony) pull together to make this a spacious, happy home.
Who would have thought two bedrooms and bathrooms would fit into just 100 m²?
