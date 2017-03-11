Great design ideas for small homes

If you've been labouring under the misconception the larger your house's blueprint, the more stylish and comfortable it will be, we have some surprises in store for you today.

We've found some incredibly pretty and luxurious homes that would not only be a joy to live in, but will also totally change your mind about size equalling style.

Ask any interior designer and they'll tell you whatever the size of your home, there are plenty of things you can do to make it special and we're determined to prove that today, so come and take a look at these homes!